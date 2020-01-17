advertisement

Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland has nothing to prove when he faces a high-flying defense.

This is the view of Tangerines manager Robbie Neilson, who supports his star man to disturb the Hibs’ back line, then heads to Tannadice for the Scottish Cup fourth round tie William Hill on Sunday.

Shankland has spent the season answering all the questions that have been asked.

He repeated his form of scorer from last season, confirmed that he is more than just a scorer, proved that he can reach the international goal for Scotland and overcome a problematic thigh injury .

The striker was on fire at Firhill last weekend scoring a perfect hat trick – head, right foot and left foot – in the 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

All of this meant that it was brought to the attention of other clubs, along with the Queens Park Rangers, only one of several clubs supposed to be part of the Hib clash.

However, no real offer has been received by United for its price and they remain committed to keeping it as long as possible.

Now Shankland faces another challenge: “Can he score against a Premiership club?”

Of course, he already did, in the opening game of the season in a Betfred Cup group section match against Hearts.

No wonder Neilson said, “I don’t think he needs to shut anyone up.

“When you look at his goal record, he can play whatever level he wants.

“He showed it to Tynecastle at the start of the season.

“He scored there and I’m sure he will enter this game confident that he can do it again.

“He is a goal scorer and has put him on any team – no matter what level you play, whether at the bottom or at the top – in a position with just one goalkeeper to beat and he will score goals.

“We don’t want to lose him, but if he leaves, it must be the right team for Lawrence.

“He is not going to go to a team that fights at the wrong end of the league where there is very little chance created.

“He has to go somewhere where the teams create opportunities for him like we do here.”

When asked if there was a concrete interest in the player rather than mere speculation, the United boss replied, “Not as far as I know, to be honest with you.

“We haven’t put anything in the club but we will wait and see.

“I don’t think the January window really started for anyone.

“When that happens, things will flow.

“What I will say is that Lawrence handled things very well.

“You saw him with his hat-trick last week against Partick Thistle and he just needs to focus on the games.”

Hibs’ hosting by United seems to be the pick of the fourth round and has the right ingredients from the best home league team for a strong Premiership team.

Neilson savored the match by saying: “The Hibs have done well recently with (manager) Jack Ross.

“This is a good opportunity for us to see where we are in relation to the top flight teams.”

“It is a good marker to see where we are if we can get up.”

“In the championship, there are certain games where we don’t have to be 100% for the full game.

“For example, for the Partick game, we weren’t really there for the first 25 to 30 minutes, then we moved up a gear.

“If it happened in the elite, you could be a couple of goals from this point.

“From our point of view, it will be a test to see if we can participate in it throughout the match.”

Paul McMullan is the only doubt on United’s injuries, Jamie Robson, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes and Sam Stanton all training this week.

There will of course be no Nicky Clark after he broke his ankle against the Jags.

Neilson said, “First and foremost, we are devastated for Nicky.

“Having seen this happen, we knew at the time that it was going to be bad.

“We got the scans and he’s going to be away for a while now.

“He should be operated on Thursday and it looks like it will be next season before seeing him again.

“It’s disappointing, but we have guys coming back.

“Declan Glass came back from Cove and did well, Peter Pawlett is back in training and playing well, Osman Sow also played in a rebound game and we had Chris Mochrie who came and did well at Firhill , so we have a lot of options in these positions. “

