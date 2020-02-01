advertisement

Dundee United fans breathed a sigh of relief at midnight while Lawrence Shankland stayed in Tannadice.

The Tangerines forward has stuck to his word, having promised earlier this week to stay beyond the transfer window to, he hopes, help United win the championship title.

The offer of “crazy money” that the club may not have been able to refuse never materialized and Shankland will be in its usual place today when it welcomes Arbroath to Tannadice.

United boss Robbie Neilson, who spent a relaxing evening watching the Partick Thistle versus Ayr United game, joked: “Shankland is in my boot right now!”

“We had a good conversation with him and his agent this week and decided it was best for him to stay.

“He is comfortable staying here and re-evaluating it in the summer and we are delighted.”

Matty Smith left Tannadice, who joined Irish club Waterford on loan.

After finishing the movement, Smith said, “I hope I can score a lot of goals here.

“I am a very aggressive player.

“I hope I can bring a lot of fun to the fans while I’m here.”

United’s opponents Arbroath made a late move for James Craigen on loan from AFC Fylde, an English National League team.

Former Partick Thistle Craigen (28) can play defense or midfield and will be at Gayfield until the end of the season.

