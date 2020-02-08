advertisement

Dundee United central defender Mark Connolly believes their forced breakup will get them back to basics.

The Tangerines have a longer wait than usual as they aim to resume the path of victory after a rare defeat.

United looked different after losing 1-0 to Arbroath at Tannadice last Saturday.

The players are desperate to go back to the park to hopefully get things right.

However, they have this weekend off because of the last 16 of the Scottish Cup William Hill and will not play until the following Friday in Alloa.

Connolly and his colleagues will take advantage of this time to be ready for the Wasps, which are one of only three teams in the Championship to beat them this quarter.

The Irishman said: “We have taken a little dive, so we have to react and I am sure we will.

“We have to come back to it.

“We are a good football club with a good team and we just have to get back to basics before Alloa.

“The games have been tough recently, but as players we have to be better.

“It’s a very small test when you lose like that and we just have to start over.

“We don’t have a weekend game, so it’s time to fix it.

“We are suffering from the result but from fair play towards Arbroath because it is a good team, even if it is part-time,” added Connolly.

“Shanks (Lawrence Shankland) had a chance and nine out of 10 times he seized it.

“But we can’t count on him to score every week. As a team, we have to do better.

“Some of our quality for the future just wasn’t enough on Saturday.

“We conceded the goal and they hung on to it.

“I think we are good enough to score against all the teams in this league but, unfortunately, we just weren’t good enough on that occasion.”

