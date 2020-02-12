advertisement

Dundee United could try to sign Kevin Nisbet from Dunfermline this summer.

But manager Robbie Neilson has admitted that it will likely depend on whether the current center-forward Lawrence Shankland leaves Tannadice.

The Tangerines boss has confirmed that United has a cut-off offer for Nisbet rejected by the Pars, as Courier Sport revealed.

However, it is not as simple as saying that it automatically means that they will return to the table once the next transfer window opens.

“He’s a player that a lot of people like,” said Neilson.

“He stays at Dunfermline but there was a bit of interest from a lot of clubs.

“We wanted to bring it in but we didn’t manage to get it in and it is something we will reassess this summer.

“Things are changing and from our point of view, it will probably depend on Shankland and his stay or departure.

“By entering the elite, there are championship players who can do it in the elite.

“I think Nisbet is the one who I think can take a step forward. We will continue to monitor. “

The Nisbet offer from United for the best part of £ 500,000 was the latest manifestation of intent since Mark Ogren bought the club.

“The president and Tony Asghar were ambitious from the start,” said Neilson.

“It is not a question here and now, but also of building the future in the academy, as well as of getting players to develop and sell them for profit.

“We have shown this with Shankland and he can take it to another level.”

Meanwhile, United brought Franco-Tunisian trialist Manoubi Haddad to the club for training.

“He trained on Monday and will play in a game, then we will watch him the rest of the week,” said Neilson.

“I said that we are looking for pace in broad areas and it fits this bill.

“He thought he was going to move in January and that didn’t happen, but we managed to get him in as a free agent. It’s through Tony’s Scout contacts.

“We did watch it in the summer, but we couldn’t do it at that time, and now we have the option of bringing it in.”

Neilson has confirmed that Osman Sow has a long recovery road ahead of him.

“It is really difficult,” he said. “I have known Osman for a long time and have a good relationship with him.

“He will be away for a long time and we are probably considering a minimum of nine months. He will miss the rest of this season and the start of the next.

“We are going to give him facilities to come and train and repair it.”

“It’s one of those things. We recovered it and it started showing its qualities again when it broke down again. He just needs to focus to get fit. “

