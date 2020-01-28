advertisement

Robbie Neilson agrees with David Hopkin that the Dundee United forward is “Scotland’s best finisher” and supported his talisman to emphasize the fact when the Scottish Cup resumed tonight at Easter Road.

The Morton boss was much appreciated after Shankland saved a point for United late at the weekend and his own manager doesn’t think it is too high.

Neilson said, “Whenever you meet a member of the top league, they are asked,” He did it in the league, but can he do it at the highest level?

“I always said he was a goal scorer. Put it on any level and it can score.

“He did it in League Two, One, the Championship, against Premiership teams and internationally. He will go to Easter Road and if the ball comes to him in the box, I expect him to Mark.

“He is the best finisher in Scotland. You saw him with the goal against Morton. Their ball was played at the back post and half of the famous stand before it scored because it was in great shape.

“Our job is to keep him fit, happy and provide him as much as possible.”

The fear factor that helps Shankland rise to the top of the championship defensemen will still be there tonight against one of the top six Premiership players, according to Neilson.

He explained, “When you look at an opposing team, you think,” Okay, where do the goals come from? “

“I would expect Hibs to look and think,” If the ball widens, we have to take Shankland. “It was the same against Morton.

“It’s like that when you’re a good player. Teams focus their defense on you. “

Neilson believes he has several big game players for the evening’s replay – the new signature Dillon Powers among them.

“He’s a top player,” said the Tangerines boss. “He played at the highest level in America and in front of 70 to 80,000 people.

“He played alongside Kaka. So playing anywhere in Scotland is not going to confuse him. “

Calum Butcher, Declan Glass and Peter Pawlett should all be available.

Neilson added, “The game against Hibs will be completely different from the game against Morton.

“The Hibs will be open, expansive and will try to counterattack. They have rhythm in their team.

“It will be a different ball game than the one played against a team that comes to sit.

“In the first draw, we were waiting to see how hard they were going to hit. We were not sure of their level. Because we were in the championship and we were doing very well, I thought we were swinging and jerking a bit instead of showing our full strength.

“Losing the goal gave us a little more freedom. After 15-20 minutes, we started to realize that we could match them and compete.

“I hope that at Easter Road, from the start, we can be more confident to go to this level.”

