DUNDEE United Academy Director Andy Goldie highlighted the qualities young people in the club need to be successful in Tannadice.

The former SFA Performance School coach hopes his children from Tangerines will learn from the Champions League winners of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool, as they try to break into the top ranks.

Goldie (34) was appointed a year ago and in October, the Academy of Championship Leaders was awarded elite status.

He said, “There are four things we look for in a player.

“We want them to be aggressive with the ball and out of the ball. It is in a typical Scottish sense to match an opponent and make sure you are better than him.

“Regarding the way Jurgen Klopp plays in Liverpool, defensively, they are aggressive in nature, but on the ball, they have Mo Salah who dribbles in the goal.

“Another is to be relentless and to make sure that even if you have a 2-0 record, you have that attitude to come back.

“If you fail three times in a face to face situation, you always choose the fourth.

“Awareness is one. It’s a modern trait but where Scotland is probably missing behind the other countries right now in terms of decision making, where you take your first touch and the spacing and distance between the players, how you move the opposition .

“Bravery is the last. In terms of this traditional Scottish mentality but also of bravery to take the ball under pressure and surpass your opponent by finding solutions and playing the ball on the bridge.

Andy Goldie presented his vision of the Dundee United Academy

“They have to take the players one-on-one and try something different on the field.”

Goldie discussed his vision for the future yesterday at Tannadice alongside his academic team, which includes club legend Dave Bowman and former United Jordan striker Moore.

He also spoke of the importance of recruiting staff with no experience in professional gaming.

He said, “We made a conscious decision that we didn’t just want your typical football people, we wanted people with different skills, backgrounds and experiences.

“The majority had worked in education, also pursued university studies with degrees and this helps them to understand the path that players are crossing.

“They also understand how children learn and interact with people. We put all of these things together without even thinking about football at the start.

“I think if you have that, you have a solid foundation on which you can build.”

The director of the United Academy says that playing sports other than football can prepare young people for the demands of the higher ranks.

Goldie said, “We have children who play golf competitively, we have children who do very well in swimming and martial arts. We actively encourage our children to participate in another sport.

“I think footballers are embarrassed by this brush having tight hamstrings and not being the most flexible, but that’s because they are all about football.

“We want a multisport approach where we encourage our players to go out and play different sports.

“Futsal is great for them. We have an ongoing program and participate in tournaments.

“We ask them to do other sports and to be children. We don’t want to steal their lives, we want them to make their own decisions.

“Andy Payne, our technical performance manager, is very important in developing players capable of handling the ball under all kinds of pressures, circumstances or environments in the game.

“Futsal gives them that chance. You don’t need to make anything, it’s there.

“You have to find a way to outdo your opponent and be brave with the ball.

“We are really big on futsal, we want it to be a success and we will continue to build it throughout the year.”

Goldie took over leadership of United Academy a year ago

Goldie coached Billy Gilmour (18), the Chelsea and Scotland U-21 midfielder, and Hearts star Harry Cochrane (18) during his SFA performance school days.

He said, “I have worked with Billy for four years and it is a special talent.

“Harry Cochrane, he went through the Grange Academy and he played against our reserves on Tuesday.

“I keep in touch with these guys and these are the relationships we want to build with these kids.

“These players have something completely different and they have probably had more impact on my career than I have on their careers because they expect more from you.

“They always want the next challenge and they are never happy to rest on their laurels.

“I am grateful that we have players like that in our academy.”

