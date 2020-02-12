advertisement

A new theater performance in Dundee will cast a side glance at the Scottish history of the wild days of the Picts to the furious debate around Brexit and independence.

The Union and the Crown: A satirical narrative of Scottish history will take the audience on a “straightforward” tour of the country’s politics and past.

It will include sketches, musical parody and folk music with “strong political punch”.

It will pave the way for Scotland from the beginnings of the Picts over 1,200 years ago to milestones such as the reign of Mary, Queen of Scots in the 1500s and the creation of the United Kingdom.

It explores current global issues, while probing the important moments that led to the creation of the United Kingdom and its heritage.

The show, which has a largely Dundonian cast, will take place for just two nights at Dundee West Church this Friday and Saturday, after being presented in Edinburgh at the Roxy Assembly last September.

It is produced by Elfie Picket, a new Dundee-based theater company led by Calum Kelly, 25, of the Isle of Skye, and Taylor Dyson, 24, from Dundee.

Calum and Taylor met at Dundee and Angus College during their acting studies before moving to the University of Glasgow to continue their studies.

Calum said: “We were very inspired by the Scottish theater group 7:84 which operated in the 1970s and 1980s.

© Provided

The Union and the Crown: a satirical narrative of Scottish history made in Edinburgh last year

“The show has had very good feedback after the shows in Edinburgh, so we’re really excited to bring it to our base here in Dundee.”

Taylor said, “Especially in Dundee, we don’t think there is that much alternative theater.

“We want to do something different and it is on this basis that our theater company was founded.

“We like to create shows with a political and social voice, maybe a bit younger for the most part.”

Elfie Picket is best known for her hit show Ane City, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year.

The company is self-funded, which means that the couple must work elsewhere between writing, rehearsals, performances and promotion to continue.

Taylor added, “The dream is to do it full time, but we’ve had regular shows since we started.

“We are working on the side just to make sure we can continue with what we are doing.”

Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite.

Ane City is also at the Dundee Rep on March 17.

