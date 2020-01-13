advertisement

Dundee taxi driver suspended as police investigate allegations that he stole money from an elderly woman.

The Dundee City Council Licensing Committee suspended the man, only referred to in the documents as MA B, when the allegations were revealed late last year.

The suspension was continued when the committee met this week to consider the matter, as the police investigation is underway.

It is understood that the investigation relates to alleged incidents over a “two to three year period”. The driver was not charged with any offense.

A council source confirmed that the suspension would remain in place “indefinitely” until the police decide whether to prosecute.

The source said: “He remains suspended but is still awaiting trial.

“He will be suspended indefinitely until the police investigation is completed.

“I believe this was reported when a relative of the woman saw a bank statement and became suspicious. I believe he reported to the police towards the end of the year. “

Council documents for the licensing committee meeting earlier this week said a police letter had been sent to councilors regarding the man’s alleged conduct “during the conversion of his taxi and driver’s license his taxi driver’s license “.

He states: “After hearing the representatives of the Chief of Police and taking into account the advice of legal counsel, the (Licensing) Subcommittee agreed that the taxi driver’s license held by MBA be suspended with immediate effect and that a suspension hearing be held in good time in connection with MBA’s ability to hold a taxi driver’s permit.

“No action would be taken with regard to the taxi driver’s license held by MA A B during the interim period.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a report has been received and that investigations are under way.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said, “We can confirm that he has been suspended.”

The taxi company the driver would work for was contacted for comments but did not do so.

