Air traffic management facilities at several Scottish airports, including Dundee, will be centralized in Inverness.

Dundee will be the last of the airports managed by Highland and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) to switch to the new system.

The operator has identified New Century House in Inverness as the location of a new combined surveillance center, which will serve as a central hub for air traffic management.

No reduction in staff is planned following the project.

Hial cited similar tower technology used around the world, including Sweden, Norway and London, to show that it is a “proven” method.

Other airports managed by Hial include Sumburgh, Kirkwall and Stornoway.

Dundee has the highest number of aircraft movements of all Hial’s airports, but most of these are general aviation and training flights, as opposed to scheduled flights.

For this reason, it will be the last airport to switch to the new system and a date will be announced “in due course”.

Inglis Lyon, CEO of Hial, said: “The strategic decision of the program taken by the Board will take us into the implementation phase of the project and will allow us to make detailed operational decisions.

“We continue to focus on providing aeronautical services and providing a safe, modern and efficient way to manage aircraft for regions and islands in the future.”

