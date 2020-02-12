advertisement

Dens Park received a “huge boost” in Saturday’s results and performance, according to Dundee’s Paul McGowan.

The 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle saw the Dark Blues control the game from start to finish in too rare a fashion this season.

And if they can maintain these standards, James McPake’s men will start having a fear factor in the championship.

advertisement

McGowan said, “If we play like we did against Thistle, I don’t think a lot of teams will be able to live with us.

“We have been brilliant on the field and we are definitely gaining momentum at the right time of the season.

“This is the Dundee United league to lose, but we just have to start from here and make sure we get into the play-offs.

“We are aiming for second place. It is the goal and we are not so far behind Inverness and also on the tail of Ayr.

“The whole place was given a huge boost by this victory. We know what we are really capable of in our day. “

advertisement