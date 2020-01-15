advertisement

Director James McPake confirmed that Dundee had been “excluded” from a move for Craig Wighton.

The Dark Blues wanted to take back their former player loaned by Hearts.

Wighton, of course, delved into club folklore when he scored the winning goal against Dundee United in the so-called Doon Derby in 2016.

The Dundonian would have been a popular signature, but the men of Dens decided that they could not meet the financial demands of the Jam Tarts.

McPake said, “We were put at a price for moving for Craig Wighton.

“Hearts’ demands were too high for us.”

The Dundee gaffer also confirmed that he wanted to sign Alan Forrest, a man from Ayr United.

Celtic star James’ brother Forrest is in talks with the Dens club.

McPake said: “Alan Forrest at Ayr will have a lot of options but he is definitely a player I like.”

The Dark Blues are still said to be interested in Ross Callachan of St Johnstone, while there has been no change in the situation of Graham Dorrans, with the midfielder training at Dens as usual in preparation for the Saturday home game against the Scottish Cup William Scottish with Motherwell.

Winger Josh McPake is back in the Rangers parent club after signing his loan agreement.

McPake (18) joined the club in August and has made seven appearances for the Dark Blues.

Dens said: “We would like to thank Josh for his efforts at the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

