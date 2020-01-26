advertisement

A lecturer from the University of Dundee used his experience of depression to inspire others on the road to recovery.

Grant Fraser King, 43, returned to Kirkcaldy campus to university to study nursing in 2005 after giving up at the age of 18 following a suicide attempt.

Her story reached thousands of people after she shared it on Twitter, encouraging people not to give up.

advertisement

He said, “I became very depressed and suicidal in my first year at university and tried to kill myself.

“The breakdown prevented me from continuing the course, which really saddened me because I come from a family of nurses, so I felt like a failure.

I am 18 years old, and a student of nursing. I left the course in 1st year due to #mentalhealth issues. I resumed the course at 28 years old. Less than 18 months after qualifying, I was a group of seven. 10 years after I signed up, I was the British nurse educator of the year. Please don’t give up #recovery pic.twitter.com/QuwvKtBuiw

– Grant Fraser King (@UoDMHN) January 17, 2020

“It is incredibly humiliating to think that my story has encouraged or inspired people.”

After taking the time to focus on his health, Grant hopes to spread the message that recovery is possible.

Figures published by the NHS Information Service Division show that suicide rates have reached their highest level in five years, with suicides among 15-24 year olds increasing by 50% in one year.

He had a successful career, reaching the seventh nursing band just 18 months after graduating.

In 2013, he worked as a professor at the University of Dundee, where he teaches mental health nursing.

He uses his own experiences to change the way mental illness is treated in the service and was named Educator of the Year by the Student Nursing Times in 2019.

Grant said, “I was admitted to the hospital when I was 18 after trying to kill myself and was treated poorly and patronizing.

“I had cut my radial artery on broken glass from a window and it was pretty serious.

“But I spent three days in a hospital bed covered in blood and no one washed that blood for me. I was released still covered with this.

“Fortunately, that is not the way people are treated now and we have to encourage people to talk about their mental health. I use a lot of my own experiences at conferences, but I do it in a way that challenges question how we can improve people’s lives. “

The University of Dundee said that Grant’s story helps the university community to talk about mental health. Activist Tina McGuff will lead a mental wellness class at the Dalhousie Lecture Theater 4 on Wednesday.

advertisement