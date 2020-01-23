advertisement

Dundee musicians Be Charlotte and Billy Mitchell will support Tom Walker during his city trip as part of his Home Run acoustic tour in February.

The City of Discovery will be one of six places where the Scottish-born singer-songwriter Walker, winner of the 2019 BRITs Breakthrough Award, will perform.

Be Charlotte would be one of Walker’s favorite emerging artists and in 2019, she opened her show Barrowlands.

She will perform alongside him again at Beat Generator Live on February 9.

Meanwhile, rocker Mitchell, who is no stranger to audiences in Dundee and across the country, including a title by King Tut earlier this month, will open the series.

Walker said, “The Home Run tour combines everything I love.

“Playing acoustically is always a buzz because there is something really intimate and special with the audience when the songs are brought back to their basics.

“I love playing at home, where the fans really treat you like family and gave me a lot of support when I started out.

“I’m really happy to have all the support artists on board for the tour and to give a little boost to a local artist every night.

“It wasn’t that long ago that I was trying to do concerts as a opening act and it can really make a difference in your career playing in front of new audiences who are lucky to hear you for the first time.

“To be able to offer this opportunity during this tour is incredible.”

