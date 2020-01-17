advertisement

Manager James McPake knows it is possible for a club the size and stature of Dundee to win the William Hill Scottish Cup, but will not get the silver polish yet.

Recent history of the country’s first knockout competition saw Hibs lift the trophy while still a championship club in 2016, Inverness players Caley Thistle climbed the steps of Hampden the year before and St Johnstone defeated Dundee United in the final at Celtic Park in 2014.

What all of this has proven is that you don’t have to be a giant operating at the top of the Scottish game to be a winner.

advertisement

Dundee and their fans would be in the land of dreams if they were to approach the national stadium this season, not forgetting to lose the label – abandoned by the Hibees with their date of 1902 – of the largest club with the longest drought in the Scottish Cup. That of the Dark Blues extends until 1910.

McPake is a realist, however, and knows that it is enough to focus on trying to beat Premiership Motherwell for the moment when they come to Dens Park for their fourth round clash tomorrow night.

Asked about his club’s long wait, he replied: “I suppose 1910 is better than 1902, to be fair!

“Look, that would mean everything to us, but we are miles away from that.

“We have players here who have won it and it shows that it can be done.

“You look at Hibs, Inverness and St Johnstone, who are relatively recent winners. They were really good and consistent.

“When I was at Hibs, it was (the cup hoodoo) was mental – the greatest thing ever.

“This club deserved to win it. Now you can say this club deserves it, but we have to go run – knock on the door.

“Dave Mackay (Dens coach and winning Saints captain) played in the final of the last Dundee Cup against the Rangers in 2003 and, by all accounts, they still remember that and say they should have won. I remember Barry Smith hitting the phone that day.

“However, in the six years that I’ve been here, we haven’t really had a decent cut. You must be lucky with the draw and things in your favor.

“What the other teams have shown is that it can be done, but you have to be fair, especially when Premiership teams come to your field,” added McPake.

“You have to be at the top of your game.

“Even if Motherwell is at the top of her game on Saturday, we think if we are at the top of our game, it can be a very good competition.

“If we are not, however, and they are, the result will be similar to what happened against Inverness in our last league game (they lost 2-0 at Dens).

“We have to make sure we are right. We are a decent team when we are right.

“The cup can really trigger a club and what you don’t want is a match and then you go out.

“It’s a chance to test ourselves against a team that is third in the league above us. We must make the most of it. “

McPake, although not a Hibs fan, revealed that he celebrated his club’s memorable victory over the Rangers in style.

He explained, “I was so thrilled when they won it.

“I did not go to this final, however. I watched him in the house in case they were beaten again.

“I’m not a Hibs fan, but I loved my time at this club and I had friends playing in this match who had been with me during our Scottish Cup races.

“There were two in particular – Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon – so watching them lift the cup was great.

“We had a garden party to celebrate and I think Sunshine on Leith (Hibs’ anthem song) was playing in the background.

“It was a good day.”

advertisement