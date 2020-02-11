advertisement

A Dundee man ended up in court after exploding in rage over a missing bus pass.

Mark Warren of Adamson Court admitted that he acted threatening and abusive in shouting, swearing, knocking on front doors and failing to abstain when asked to do so in the common lock of the building.

The conviction was postponed to March 6 for basic reports and an assessment of the restriction of liberty.

The incident occurred on March 25 while Warren was under the influence of alcohol.

The police gave him a warning, which he seemed to accept, heard the Dundee Sheriff’s Court.

However, on April 19, the 42-year-old man had another argument with residents at a joint closure on Perth Road.

In the early hours of the morning, he repeatedly shouted, swore, demanded access to an apartment occupied by Richard Walsh, threatened him with violence, repeatedly knocked on her front door and tried to force her to open with an instrument.

Warren then asked a neighbor to help him enter the apartment, but she swore to him, to which he replied, “I’m going to put the heid on you,” the court said.

Later that morning, he was found in possession of scissors at Dundee House.

Lawyer Theo Finlay said, “He was trying to get his bus pass from his friend.

“It lasted three hours and the neighbors had had enough.

“He was out. There are substance abuse issues.

“He had difficulties with his neighbors and drew attention to himself because of his drug and alcohol use.

“He then went to Dundee House to get another bus pass.”

