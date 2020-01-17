advertisement

Dundee man faces long prison term after being found guilty of trying to kill his partner.

Dennis Cox, 33, subjected Janine Stewart to a terrifying attack on a home in Balunie Avenue, Dundee, on November 20, 2018.

The Edinburgh High Court heard how Cox hit and bit Mrs. Stewart before grabbing and compressing her neck.

Cox, who has 41 previous convictions, then threw Mrs. Stewart across the room.

Jurors also heard how on April 12, 2019, Cox assaulted her again.

Cox was also convicted yesterday of two assaults, including a violent hammer attack.

On March 31, 2019, at an address in Ballidean Road, Dundee, Cox assaulted George Lamb by hitting him on the head and attempted to hit him on the body with a hammer.

Justice Lord Arthurson heard that Cox had already been convicted dozens of times and had served a number of prison terms.

However, he postponed his sentence to obtain information on his character.

The judge also ordered a specialist report on the risk that Cox poses to the public.

Cox pleaded not guilty to all charges, but jurors found him guilty after a week-long trial.

They had heard testimony about how Cox had targeted his then partner twice in November 2018 and April 2019.

He subjected Ms. Stewart to a terrifying test during the incidents.

During the trial, 32-year-old George Lamb of Dundee told the court how he had been assaulted by Cox.

He told the jury that he knew Cox and that he also knew the woman – not Mrs. Stewart – that Cox was seeing at the time.

Mr. Lamb told the jury that the woman was staying at her Ballindean Road home and during the evening, Cox asked if she was there.

He told Cox that she was not but later heard a knock on the door before Cox suddenly appeared inside.

He said, “He was obviously not happy with me because I told him that his girlfriend was not there.”

The jury learned that he was then hit with an object that Cox was carrying.

He added, “I didn’t know exactly what it was. I thought maybe it was like a hammer. “

His head bleeding, he managed to overtake Cox but he continued to hit him with the hammer.

Mr. Lamb said, “He said things like,” I told you not to lie to us. “

He said that Cox was calling the names of his girlfriend and that the accused may have assaulted her at the time.

Mr. Lamb said he called an ambulance.

Cox was arrested by the police. He first appeared in court on the charges on April 16 this year.

Defense lawyer Tim Niven Smith told Lord Arthurson yesterday that he would reserve mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

He added: “I will reserve my post until this date.”

Cox will appear in Glasgow High Court for sentencing tomorrow.

