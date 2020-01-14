advertisement

Lochee’s labor advisor Michael Marra confirmed that he is running for deputy party leader.

Marra, who was elected to Dundee City Council in 2017, announced Tuesday that he is seeking candidates to become the deputy leader of the Scottish Labor Party.

If successful, he would be second behind MSP Richard Leonard and succeed former member for Kirkcaldy Lesley Laird, who resigned after losing his seat in Westminster in the December elections.

He said: “With the electoral process now open, I am seeking the nomination of elected Labor colleagues in Scotland to be the next deputy leader of the Scottish Labor Party.

“I think it is vital that we have a ballot adviser and a unifying voice in the debate.

“The Scottish Labor Party must develop policy, renew policy and feed the people we need to resume the fight for the future of Scotland.

“All Scottish labor counselors and parliamentarians can nominate them and I hope that my colleagues will give me the opportunity to present my case by designating me in the coming days.”

If Mr. Marra were to win, he would be the first councilor to hold the post of deputy head of Scottish Labor since the formation of the Scottish Parliament.

The Labor Party lost all but one seat in the December elections, with South Edinburgh MP Ian Murray becoming deputy leader of the British Labor Party.

The party won no seats in the British election and suffered its worst result in general elections since before the Second World War in December under the leadership of outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn.

