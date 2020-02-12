advertisement

Jolene Guthrie of JAG Knitwear has turned her hobby into a career.

How and why did you start in business?

I studied textile design at the University of Dundee, then a master’s degree in knitwear design at Heriot-Watt and I wanted to transform my passion for creating fashionable knitwear from hobby to career.

How did you get to where you are today?

During my undergraduate studies, I spent a summer internship for a London knitwear brand and then, after finishing my Masters, I worked with Debenhams, Hayley Scanlan, Tom Pigeon and Bill Baber.

I learned a lot from this experience – from design techniques to business administration.

This led me to my first full-time position as a designer in July 2018, working for a knitwear supplier in Peterborough and moving to England.

I returned to Dundee and launched JAG Knitwear in July 2019.

Who helped you along the way?

I received a lot of advice from Business Gateway and attended many workshops covering business planning, marketing and finance.

It can be lonely and overwhelming to start a new business, so I strongly recommend that you contact them for help.

My Business Gateway advisor also recommended that I participate in the Elevator Creative Accelerator course in Perth.

What was your biggest mistake?

I would say that my biggest mistake would be not having the confidence to start my brand earlier.

I always knew it was what I wanted to do, I never had enough confidence in myself to pursue it.

It would have been easier to keep a stable job, but I’m so glad I took that step.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

My biggest success is having a successful first season by selling my creations. There is no better feeling than seeing someone wearing a product that you designed, knitted and finished yourself.

Having the courage to go it alone was a success in itself, but it was great to have some success too.

Hopes for the future?

I would like JAG to be a recognized brand in the UK market and beyond.

I am looking to further develop professional relationships with new resellers and I hope to open a studio and a boutique.

Ideally, I would like customers to be able to visit, be part of the design process and see behind the scenes.

In the short term, I am building a good working relationship with my former employer, Bill Baber Knitwear, as a small batch manufacturer.

What is the most difficult thing to run your own business?

Time, and not having enough. I am still new to the world of entrepreneurship and I am learning to be efficient with my time and resources. I am looking to work with freelancers in the future who I hope will help me reduce my daily workload and allow me to focus on promoting the business and developing new products.

Advice for budding entrepreneurs?

Follow your passion, believe in yourself, and ultimately build a career with what you love to do.

