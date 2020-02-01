advertisement

Dundee still hasn’t won in 2020.

Although he took the lead thanks to Kane Hemmings and played the last half hour of the match against 10 men, the Dark Blues could only draw with Morton.

It’s been five games without a win and other results mean they are now out of the play-offs.

Dundee couldn’t have asked for a better start as they were a goal after just 12 minutes.

Christophe Berra chose Hemmings in the box and it was the classic game of the number nine of the Englishman to launch his marker, Sean McGinty, then snatch a high finish in front of the impotent Danny Rogers.

The leveling came midway through the first half when Conor Hazard didn’t get a strong enough hand for a deflected free kick from Nicky Cadden and could only put it on a plate for Jim McAlister to type in the rebound.

There was a big scream from the offside against the scorer, but the assistant referee kept his flag and the goal remained.

It then turned into one half of two halves, the gameplay changing completely.

Kalvin Orsi will not score with a lot of kicks above, but after what he has done, the effort has been (correctly) marked for offside.

The same man missed a big chance seven minutes after the break and in the scramble that followed, Jordon Forster nearly scored his own goal.

Just before the hour, Morton was reduced to 10 men when Kyle Jacobs got a second yellow card for a brutal tackle on Hemmings on the halfway line.

That had an immediate effect on the game, Jordan McGhee having seen a 20-yard volley tip a few seconds later. From the corner Declan McDaid hit the post and Forster led the wide rebound.

A head from Orsi and a timeout diverted from Christie Elliott’s free kick were closest to the teams of a late winner and the fact that Dundee did not count his numerical advantage will be a huge source of frustration for their manager.

