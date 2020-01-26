advertisement

A new merged school in Dundee East could exacerbate tensions between students if the separate communities are not brought together first, a former counselor warned.

On Monday, counselors will discuss the proposed closure of the Braeview Academy and Craigie High School to allow for the creation of a “super-school” serving students of both.

Allan Petrie, a former councilor for the Linlathen area, said that watershed mergers in the past have resulted in unresolved bullying for many years.

He said the first step before the merger of the schools in Dundee East should be focused efforts to ease the tensions.

He said, “These areas have had big problems over a long period of time.

“There are well-known and long-standing tensions between young people from Fintry, Linlathen, Mill O’Mains, Whitfield and Craigie.

“Myself and some other advisers have tried to fill this gap in the past.

“We organized football tournaments during the summer months so that the children of the regions could get to know each other.

“It was not sustainable, because we had not received any help from the administration at the time. I felt that we repeatedly hit a brick wall.

“Many of these regions have separate community groups, so they are not working as much as they should.”

He added, “What I hear from some parents and students is that they are concerned that a new, amalgamated school may aggravate bullying.

“This is already a major problem at the Braeview Academy and at Craigie High.”

An informal consultation on the possibility of merging schools was carried out last year with the majority of parents who replied that they wished to keep schools separate.

The proposed site for the new £ 60 million building is located in the former High St Savior’s High, just south of Drumgeith Road.

Braeview was hit by a huge fire in 2018, which means that some of the current students are taught in portable booths, while Craigie High has broken down into parts since it opened in 1970.

Both are classified C for the quality of construction.

Paul Clancy, Executive Director of City Council Child and Family Services, will present his report to the committee on Monday.

He said the new super campus would “significantly improve” the educational experience for local youth and their families, many of whom he said are experiencing “significant poverty and deprivation”.

Head of council John Alexander previously said the two school buildings are currently “not where we want them” in terms of quality.

He added that “the only way” for the board to bring them up to the required standard is through a new merged school.

Councilors will vote on whether to conduct formal public consultation on the plans. If agreed, it will begin on February 10 and continue until the end of March.

