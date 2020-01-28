advertisement

Two BBC Radio 1 hosts were unable to keep a straight face after receiving live coverage of the Dundee dialect.

Chris Stark was reading his city guide at the Scott Mills show after it was revealed that Camperdown Park was to host Big Weekend 2020.

Chris Stark (bottom left) and Scott Mills (top right) on the air while Dundee’s Stark Guide is read.

Artists such as Biffy Clyro, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris will play the event at the beauty of the city – which hosted the event in 2006.

Stark’s guide, read Monday afternoon, included recommendations for visiting the city’s hidden arches as well as street art tours.

“Eh, eh’ll hae a pae” 🥧

In honor of the Big Weekend going there this year, @Chris_Stark presents its Dundee guide guide pic.twitter.com/AfqYLfzgvy

– BBC Radio 1 (@ BBCR1) January 27, 2020

However, the host Scott Mills and Stark were left in the mesh during a section of the guide presenting the Korean analysis of the Oary language by Korean Billy. The sensation YouTube, originally from Seoul, created a video on the local dialect in November 2017.

Stark also struggled with the pronunciation of the Scottish word “flegged” – which means frightened.

Reading the Stark Guide to Dundee, he said, “The great thing about Dundee is that it’s so small. It is so compact that most of the main tourist sites are within walking distance, allowing you to explore a relaxed experience.

In honor of @ BBCR1 heading to Dundee, we are celebrating #Dundee Tartan today! @scott_mills & @Chris_Stark the tartan really suits you! https://t.co/LZRMUIQwq1 https://t.co/57a0YZ2KFv pic.twitter.com/sXpYKjgXug

– ScotlandShop (@ScotlandShop) January 27, 2020

“While you are walking, admire street art, or if you want to fuck yourself, why not go around the vaults. Flegged is Dundee for fear.

“The people of Dundee are simple people. They don’t make long-term descriptions for things unless they are. A roundabout is not a roundabout here; it’s a circle. A roadside drain cover? It’s a cundie. “

Oary Potter – This is JK Rowling’s creation in the Dundee dialect

Scottish appellant Rhys had to intervene to clarify some of Billy Oary’s Korean pronunciations.

