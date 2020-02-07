advertisement

The Dundee Chinese school had to close temporarily to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to Tayside.

The school closure was a precautionary measure that staff decided to take on the advice of the Chinese government on large rallies, and there is no suspicion that anyone has the life-threatening illness.

The Chinese New Year celebrations scheduled to take place on February 2 had already been canceled. The school, which operates from the Morgan Academy, will reopen on February 23 as long as it is safe to do so.

Despite the closure, children, parents and staff have raised £ 3,940 for coronavirus victims in China, which will be donated to the British Association for the Promotion of Chinese Education (UAPCE) for distribution to relevant organizations in China.

The money will help pay for drugs, face masks and other supports for the sick.

The director of the Chinese school in Dundee, Yanyang Laird, said: “Although we are closed, we organize fundraisers through our group of parents on social networks.

“The parents donated school fees which were reimbursed for the closing period, the staff also donated and the children all brought in £ 1 the last time they were here.

“We gave people the bank details of the school through the social media group and people donated through it.

“We have 76 children, so all the little pieces have been added and we have collected £ 3,940 over a period of about seven or eight days.

“We will hand it over to UAPCE. He will pay for supplies for people suffering from coronavirus in China. “

Laird said closing the school was a precaution following advice from the Chinese government.

“We had to cancel our Chinese New Year celebrations that we planned to have on February 2.

“Around Chinese New Year, many people are also returning to China and the advice is that upon their return, they should be isolated for 14 days.

“The Chinese government has also said to avoid large rallies to prevent the spread of the disease.

“I don’t think anyone here actually has a coronavirus but it’s a precaution, just in case they can get it after they return from China.

“I hope we reopen on February 23 for the new term, but we will have to wait and see how it goes.”

At Dundee Chinese School, children learn Chinese language, calligraphy, art, dance and more.

