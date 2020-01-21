advertisement

A Dundee businessman faces a grueling challenge to help a teenager who has been diagnosed with two brain tumors.

Sean Nisbett, who runs SRN Home Improvements, learned of the terrible news that a family friend, Jack Flexney, had been diagnosed with cancer last August.

The 16-year-old parents, Paul and Janice, work for Sean’s business.

Jack Flexney with his parents Janice and Paul.

Janice is from Arbroath, but the family now lives near Glasgow.

Sean competes in the Edinburgh Marathon in May to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the family.

He created a GoFundMe page for sponsors to donate.

Sean, 33, said, “I have two children myself and that would be the worst news you can get.

“Seeing what they are going through, I wanted to do something.

“Jack was brilliant and took everything in his stride. He had a few chemotherapy sessions and was very brave.

“His parents were also so brave.

“Janice has become her full-time caregiver since the diagnosis, but Paul has not taken time off at all.”

The longest distance Sean has covered is a 10 km challenge, so admits that he has to keep control of his training if he wants to complete the 26-mile trek.

He added, “I have never done anything so long before, so I can’t wait.”

“It’s a huge challenge, but thinking about Jack keeps me motivated.

“If I think about skipping a workout if I’m a little tired or something, then I think Jack is doing chemo, which motivates me to go out and do the workout.”

“Jack’s chemo fight should end around the time of the marathon, so I hope there will be an improvement by then.”

Janice said the family was blown away by the level of support that Sean and others have shown.

She said, “Since Jack was diagnosed, the support has been fantastic.

“Friends at school shaved their heads in solidarity and a barber from Rutherglen did a 24 hour haircut marathon for him.

“For Sean, doing a marathon for Jack is great.”

Janice said it was heartbreaking to hear the news of Jack’s illness, but she was impressed with her son’s determination.

She added, “It has been incredible. He says “we just have to get through”.

“For a 16 year old to be told something like that, I don’t know how I would have reacted if I was this age.

“The doctors were amazed at how positive he was.”

This year’s Edinburgh Marathon will take place on May 24.

