advertisement

The commercial premises will probably have to be demolished after a raging fire in Dundee, it is understood.

On January 4, China, China and Affertons Funeral Care of Clepington Road were completely destroyed by fire.

The China Fire China on Clepington Road

© Jimmy Glennie

advertisement

The images show the time when the fire ravaged China China on Clepington Road, Dundee.

After starting in Chinese takeout, the flames spread to Affertons and then to First Class Barber and three other companies.

Paul Craigie, owner of Affertons Funeral Care, said he had been informed that the building may have to be partially destroyed.

He said, “It doesn’t look good.

“The adjusters who have inspected the properties say ours may have to be torn down.

“All of the insurance representatives from each company participated in the assessment of the situation.

“It was a bit shocking to walk on Wednesday when we first entered. The smell alone will take a long time to disappear.

“I was also part of some other units and they are not great either.

“Of course, ours and the Chinese are the most damaged. Hopefully we will find out soon for a final result. “

A joint investigation by police and firefighters revealed that there were no suspicious circumstances, but the cause remains to be confirmed.

Paul said, “We immediately feared the worst.

“We had already planned to move to another building, so we will try to speed it up now.

“All the help from other local businesses was greatly appreciated. We are still progressing and operating as a business.

“We had to insure a few people with funeral plans who asked if they were still covered.

“Everything is fine and will be sorted over time.”

Fortunately, no bodies were inside the funeral at the time of the fire, while the cremated remains were rescued by quick rescuers.

Other affected companies include Domestic Appliance House, the Labrokes betting chain and East Coast Memorials.

The large fire started at around 11 a.m. and quickly filled the surrounding area with smoke.

Many residents living in the densely populated area have left their homes as smoke leaks inside.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said, “Construction standards have secured the buildings most damaged by fire to deal with the immediate risk to public safety.

“We have engaged with the owners and will monitor the situation and await their actions to ensure that there is no risk to the public in the longer term.”

advertisement