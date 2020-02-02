advertisement

James McPake will keep an eye on the free agent transfer market to strengthen his attack options after confirming that Dundee was working until the last minutes of the deadline to bring Danny Mullen of St Mirren to the club.

But it will not be a question of signing a third striker just for numbers.

McPake, whose team was held to a 1-1 draw at Morton on Saturday, said, “I am satisfied with the work we have done. I was supported by the club.

“Until five to twelve Friday evening, we were trying to get Danny Mullen from St Mirren.

“Shall we get it?” Yeah. But it is not something that we will be forced into. “

Meanwhile, Jordan Marshall may still have a role to play in promoting Dundee despite his serious thigh injury.

“I don’t think it will be the end of the season, but it will be eight to 12 weeks,” said McPake, who admitted that sixth place in the Dark Blues league was “extremely concerning”.

Andrew Nelson should be available for Partick Thistle’s visit on Saturday, as will Paul McGowan. Ross Wallace has trained with Dundee all last week and has yet to be signed.

