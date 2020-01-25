advertisement

James McPake thinks he’s the right man to overturn Dundee’s season.

The Dundee boss was far from impressed with his team’s performance in a 2-0 loss to Dunfermline on Friday evening.

But he believes he can inspire improvement in the final months of the league campaign.

He said, “It was really poor.

“We started the game really poor, no tempo, no driving, no control of our game and not enough of our senior players standing and counted.

“We are playing against a team that has lost five in a row.

“We should be able to bring them the match and we should be better than we were.

“Everything works well and well all week in training, but then we introduce ourselves and it doesn’t click. I believe in my ability to do things well and I work extremely hard.”

Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford, whose team are just one point away from the play-offs, said: “After five losses, it was great.

“I officially declare that I believe there are goals in this team, but what is really nice tonight is that we left with a clean sheet and we scored two goals well done, in addition we could have had more.

“It was nice to see how we saw the first 15 minutes. I thought Dundee had started well, but our form was good and we had worked on it.

“We scored two very good goals, we hit the woodwork and Jack Hamilton made four or five good saves, so you have to be very encouraged.”

