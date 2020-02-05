advertisement

A Dundee bar is to provide free meals to the city’s homeless community.

Nightly establishment 3 Session Street will provide meals to the homeless community between noon and 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, with kick-off given on February 12.

To fund the bar initiative, which is usually closed on Wednesdays, operators Dan Caddell and Chris Symonds presented a Tay It Forward lunch menu to the public on January 6.

advertisement

An allowance from sales will be used to purchase food and hot drinks for the homeless community every two weeks, as well as donations from customers and local suppliers.

Caddell told SLTN that the Tay It Forward concept was born out of the Pay it Forward movement in Italy, where café customers can pay for coffee in advance for people.

He said: “In Italy, the homeless can go to cafes and ask if anything has been paid to get a coffee or a bowl of soup.

“Most sites are trading on a Wednesday, so we are fortunate to be able to launch Tay It Forward because we have this day off.

“It is possible to develop a concept like that of places open every day – customers can volunteer to pay a little more and places can provide a hot meal or a drink in return.”

3 Session Street, Dundee.

Business partners also partnered with the social enterprise Social Bite in December to raise funds to organize Christmas dinners for the homeless.

Caddell added, “Dundee is a big city and we love to live and work here, but unfortunately there are still problems to be solved and homelessness is a big one.

“Following the success of our work with Social Bite in December, we started to think about what we could do to solve the problem and we tried to start something of our own within the community of Dundee.

“Social media is our primary means of advertising and it is great for educating the general public, but it is not the means to communicate with the homeless community themselves, so we are deploying to spread the word world through as many channels as possible.

“I think Tay It Forward is following industry trends. There has been a big change in the past two years thinking about more environmentally friendly practices, which is great and I think the social responsibility we have as bartenders is a step forward. “

advertisement