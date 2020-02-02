advertisement

All Dundee and Angus college campuses will be closed on Monday following a cyber attack.

The cyberbomb hit all campuses on Friday after its systems were victimized by some form of malware.

The specific cause of the problem has not yet been identified.

A college statement released on Sunday said, “The college suffered a cyber attack on Friday that impacted a number of the college’s computer systems.

“To help us minimize the disruption caused by this cyber attack, all university campuses will be closed to all students and open to all staff on Monday.

“This closure covers all classes, including students, pupils, evening classes and student interviews.”

The Gardyne gymnasium and swimming pool will also be closed.

The Arbroath Helping Hands nursery will be open as usual.

Classes should resume normally from Tuesday.

The statement said college staff are working tirelessly to “resolve these issues to minimize this obvious disruption to students.”

Arrangements will be put in place to help students catch up.

The college said it does not think the personal data has been affected.

A new update will be released later Monday.

Director Grant Ritchie said before that they did not think the college was specifically targeted.

