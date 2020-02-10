advertisement

Sepa has issued warnings for more flooding along the coasts of Dundee and Angus.

On Sunday, the city was hit hard by the Ciara storm, while Riverside Drive is engulfed by the water overflowing from the Tay.

Sepa has issued an alert for more coastal flooding in Dundee, with the greatest risk at high tide at 3:30 p.m.

The alert says: “This alert concerns coastal flooding. Due to a combination of high tides with a strong wave, wind and waves, there is a risk of flooding in coastal areas on Sunday and Monday. “

The alert comes amid calls from West End Councilor Fraser Macpherson for better anti-flood measures after Sunday’s “very important and concerning” event.

Cllr Macpherson posted on his Facebook page that the council will begin an investigation into the floods.

He wrote, “Riverside Drive Flood – an update – I received the following update this evening from the Chief Design and Property Council:

“… Our infrastructure section came out today and saw the extent of the flooding.

“Flood prevention works. However, there are opportunities to improve protocols for assessing risk and when doors are used.

“(We must) call a meeting earlier this week to review this incident and see where the procedures have worked or if there is room for improvement.

“Once this review is complete, we will provide feedback.” “

In Angus, a weather alert – a level higher than an alert – was issued for Montrose. He says: “A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea can have an impact on land, roads and properties along the coast of Montrose.

“The impacts of the floods are expected around high tide at 3:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday.”

Weather warnings

Flood warnings come in the middle of the Met Office weather warnings for widespread snowfall in Tayside and Fife midweek.

All of Perthshire, Dundee and parts of Angus and Fife are under a yellow weather alert for wind and snow until 11.59pm on Tuesday 11 February.

The weather forecast video is below.

The area covered by the Met Office wind and snow warning Monday and Tuesday.

The weather warning indicates that heavy snow and strong winds will combine to disrupt travel, especially on higher routes.

Another yellow weather warning was issued Wednesday morning for snow and ice, covering areas west of Perth.

The area covered by the Met Office snow and ice warning Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warnings follow a weekend of disruption after Storm Ciara brought heavy rain and wind to Tayside and Fife.

The roof of the hall exploded, the roads were flooded and the trees felled as the Ciara storm hit Fife

