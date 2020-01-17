advertisement

Dundee has reached an agreement with St Johnstone to bring midfielder Ross Callachan to Dens Park.

The 26-year-old is the first success of the January transfer window for manager James McPake, who worked hard to persuade the Saints to part with their player.

Callachan, who counts Raith Rovers and Hearts as one of his former clubs, has only played four times for the Perth team this season, but the Dark Blues see it as an ideal addition to their team as they aim to finish in a playoff championship.

McPake finally recovered his man after admitting that he found the transfer transactions frustrating.

Indeed, he had laid charges of attempting to “harass” the Dark Blues.

The boss of the Dens was speaking after an attempt to borrow former Dundee striker Craig Wighton from Hearts.

He thinks the Dark Blues are considered to be able to pay more than other sides who are chasing the same players.

McPake said, “We are trying to get people in, but it is difficult.

“I can see now why, when asked about this transfer window, people say it’s more difficult to manage.

“It’s much more difficult and the teams dig their heels a lot more.

“The teams are trying to intimidate us because it’s Dundee.

“They are trying to intimidate us into paying more money, which will not happen,” he added.

“There is a structure here that we are not going to abandon.

“If that means we have the price of a player, then too bad.

“We certainly won’t be intimidated into recruiting players just because, in the eyes of some people, we are a bigger club than other clubs that chase certain players.”

Speaking specifically on Wighton’s candidacy, McPake added, “I don’t name names but I’ve had conversations – certainly not with (Hearts owner) Ann Budge, who has been great to deal with – where he was told that we could pay more than the other teams.

“It seems that a player can go to a club for the money he offers but not us for what we offer. It’s the same amount of money, but they think we can afford more. “

One man who appears to be on the verge of dating Dens is Josh Todd, with Greenock Morton and Falkirk seemingly fond of him.

McPake said, “There is a lot of interest in him. I had a few phone calls about it.

“He played well on Tuesday and, in terms of attitude, he was great.

“He doesn’t look like a player who wants to leave.

“Maybe he said he didn’t have time to play but he must be wondering why that is the case.

“Can he join the team or is he looking to go elsewhere?” I do not know.”

Meanwhile, leader Danny Johnson missed training due to illness, but McPake is confident he will be fit for the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round draw against Motherwell on Saturday.

