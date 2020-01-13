advertisement

Brian Cox, winner of the Golden Globe, born in Dundee, said he was “touched up” by the queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

In an interview with the Guardian, Cox, 73, said the incident happened at the Royal Court Theater in London almost 50 years ago.

He said the princess, born at Glamis Castle in Forfar, approached him after a performance.

He said, “I was playing with Alan Bates and it was my 23rd birthday and I was given a red Lindsay Anderson shirt.

“I had just washed my hair, so I was a little shiny, heh heh heh, and I came in and was introduced to him.

“She put her fingers on my shirt and said,” It’s a pretty shirt. “And she started to run her fingers inside my shirt.

“And I went: Uh oh! What do you do when hit by a royal?

He added, “It was so funny. James Bolam, he could see what was going on and started popping “Ooooh” out of the side of his mouth, which said the princess didn’t understand at all

“She kept saying,” You were so wonderfully hooded on stage. I wanted to know more about you… ”

“She was an extraordinary creature. I apologized and said, “Thank you, ma’am,” and that ended naturally. “

Cox was speaking just a week after winning the Golden Globe Best Actor Gong for his portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy in the hit series Succession.

The hugely popular HBO show was filmed for four nights in Dundee last year in the new £ 80m V&A museum.

The character of Cox was also born in the city and the episode sees him honored in Scotland for his 50 years of activity.

The New York-based actor spoke of his shock in his acceptance speech, saying he “never thought it would happen.”

“I just didn’t think it would happen to me”: Dundonian Brian Cox wins Golden Globe gong for successor role

In a large Guardian interview, Cox describes Prince Andrew as an “idiot” and an “idiot”.

The Duke of York was recently removed from royal office amid the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Cox also said that his estate character’s family had more in common with the Trumps than the Murdochs.

He also reveals that he is a big fan of cannabis, saying that he is “absolutely awesome” and helps him deal with “idiocy” in politics.

