advertisement

Dumpling the Labrador is looking for his home forever and I urge everyone not to fall in love with him right away.

The beautiful doggie is completely blind after both eyes have been removed for causing “great pain” – but he still has tons of love to give to anyone who offers him a loving home.

advertisement

Dumpling was left in a pound on the Gold Coast in Australia and employees were concerned that he may not be able to find a home because he is blind and overweight.

Labrador Rescue staff, where he was left behind, posted an ad on the Labrador Rescue website to find a home for the great dog.

The rescue center wrote in its own voice:

Unfortunately, at the age of 10, blind, overweight and alone, I was forced to my knees.

Since I have been in care, I have lost over 13 kg. So I want a new family to help me stay on this weight loss journey (although I don’t have much more weight to lose). Now that I am older, I find that short, frequent walks are perfect for me.

As you can see, I have no eyes; I had to lose them because they made me very painful. Now I am pain free and ready to find my new home. (Sic)

The post continued to talk about the problems with Dumpling’s weight and explained that he has successfully lost more than 13 kg since arriving at the rescue center.

I live with cats and another dog. I’m good with them as long as they don’t really look me in the face because sometimes it shocked me.

I’m just barking at her. I won’t hurt anyone. I don’t need much in life, just a nice warm home to enjoy my last years.

If anyone feels they can offer them such a home, Dumpling can be adopted for a $ 300 fee. You just have to contact Labrador Rescue – but of course you have to be in Australia and preferably in a house without difficult stairs.

According to the rescue center’s website, they ask potential adoptive parents a list of standard questions to make sure the doggie fits their lifestyle before holding an introductory meeting with Dumpling. If this goes well, the dog will live with the potential adoptors for a two-week trial. When everyone is satisfied, the papers are signed and the adoption is complete.

Let us hope that by sharing the word we can find the beautiful dumpling who is forever the home he deserves.

advertisement