advertisement

Buildings

29 December 2019 Johnna Crider

advertisement

When Elon Musk said he wanted to use bricks from The Boring Company to help build affordable homes, I thought it was a genius. (For the record, our own Kurt Lowder recommended this, and a little more, as early as April 2018.) Millions of families in America experience homelessness or are homeless (raise their hands), and those of us who have experienced it know that Housing in a good area is considered a luxury for people with low wages. It’s not just a luxury, it’s an impossibility.

The National Coalition Low Income Housing released the Out of Reach report earlier this year and the information in the report is tragic. This is supposed to be America, a place of prosperity. However, over the past 30 years, the coalition has documented the ever-widening differences between the wages of tenants and the costs of rental properties. This was actually the reason why I went back to Louisiana. The total cost of living is lower here. Baton Rouge is # 7 on this list of cheapest places to live. My birthplace Shreveport, LA, is # 24 on that list.

The Boring Company will use dirt from tunnel trenches to make bricks for cheap housing

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2018

People think that living is more a political issue than a technological issue. Americans often mock the poor and the homeless and say they are the problem, while in fact greed is the problem. Everyone can become homeless. Trust me, I know. The youngest I had ever been homeless was when I was 9. This problem is something that society needs to address with love and compassion and there is not just one remedy. Affordable homes would be a huge help, but until landowners and home builders make it easy for people with little or no credit to rent and reduce the price sufficiently, it can only do so much.

I love Elon’s idea to reuse the dirt and materials that are no longer used after the tunnels have been made. The dirt has to go somewhere, so why not use it to make bricks for housing. Brick houses hold out even better in storms than houses with a weak interior.

I had a different idea for the unnecessary material – and this is not just for dirt and stones, but for all materials that both The Boring Company and SpaceX ultimately cannot use and later reuse instead of throwing away. What about making materials that artists can use? I make jewelry and often order my wire online. I go to jewelry shows and crystal stores to buy stones for packaging. I had a thought – buying smaller versions of Boring Bricks would be a cool way for me to integrate what Elon does with my own artworks.

Elon inspires me, and I believe in him, so when he answered me in the following way, it really made my day.

Yes, Boring Bricks 🧱 are coming, but the whole team is focused on making the Vegas Convention Center tunnel operational so that people can try it out, propose improvements, etc. I ♥ ️ crowdsourcing ideas with people who are really interested in making of great products!

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2019

In the event that tweet is not loaded for you, Elon said that Boring Bricks will definitely come, but the goal of the team now is to focus on making the Vegas Convention Center tunnel operational. Of course, the stones are only a side project that is the result of the excavation of materials from the tunnel. The last line in which he said: “I love crowdsourcing ideas with people who really like to make great products!” Showed that he at least appreciated my idea and perhaps liked my jewelry. I hope so, because I gave him a piece of gift in 2018 as a thank you for sharing my open letter that I wrote to him. No, he did not specifically endorse my jewelry, but the fact that he said “great products” really put a big smile on my face, because it was an answer to my question about the boring stones to pack as jewelry. But what is generally important is really the broader point. When people work hard and put their heart and sweat into something, people – including Elon Musk – appreciate it. That is the essence of what he pushes and inspires Tesla to do every day.

I even have another idea, Elon, when you read this. I would really like to work together. Make dull stone jewelry and use the profits to help organizations such as homeless shelters, food banks and other non-profit organizations that help with low-income homes. I am sure there are other artists who would like to be creative with materials such as Boring Bricks or even scrap from SpaceX. Other ideas include donating part of the sale of Boring Bricks that are sold as art / jewelry supplies to these non-profit organizations.

Hello @elonmusk, I don’t know what the plan is with Mk1 but I had an idea. A great way to help finance the development of StarShip would be. When and * if * Mk1 is disassembled, you must cut the sections into small pieces and make it into StarShip chains and bracelets.

– Austin Barnard🧢🚀 (@ austinbarnard45) November 21, 2019

I don’t solder personally – I use wire – but I know several jewelers who want to get hold of SpaceX steel to become creative with it. I’d try it too. Whether or not he takes these ideas and goes with him, we all know that Elon listens to us when we ask him things or pitch ideas to him (when he sees the tweets). This gives strength because it shows that he cares about the lives he influences with his products, whether they are cars, tunnels or rocket ships.

Related: is Tesla going to build houses?

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement