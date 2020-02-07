advertisement

UNC basketball point guard Cole Anthony is already at the forefront of most NBA mock drafts, but the best test for his NBA readiness will be against Dukes Tre Jones on Saturday.

UNC basketball star Cole Anthony hit hardwood for the first time in over a month last week. When he returned, he scored 26 points and reminded the world of basketball why he should be among the top 5 NBA drafts in June.

But the best test for Anthony’s NBA readiness will come during Saturday’s rivalry game against the Duke Blue Devils when the Tar Heel guard beats Duke against Tre Jones in the second year, making the ACC all-defensive team a newcomer Has.

The Blue Devils ranked seventh in the AP poll with 19: 3. They travel to the Dean Dome and try to defeat Anthony’s 10:12 UNC squad for the third time in a row. The start is at 6:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

According to Sports Reference, Anthony is a large-volume scorer and enters the game with an average of 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per competition. But he has not yet faced a challenge that Jones is likely to face.

Jones, who was named “the country’s best defender” by ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas last year, has demonstrated that he can lock in talent with his immense NBA-level defenses.

When Ky Bowman, a former guardian of Boston College, visited Cameron Indoor Stadium last season, it took him almost 15 minutes to score his first points against Jones. Bowman now divides the time between the Golden State Warriors and their G-League partner, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

This is how other top and NBA point shooters fought against Jones in his two seasons at Duke (statistics on Sports Reference):

• archer: 1 game, 5-17 (29.4%) FG-FGA, 11 PTS, 6 AST, 3 TO, 70 ORtg.

• The former Auburn security guard, Jared Harper, now with the Phoenix Suns and the Northern Arizona Suns: 1 game, 7-19 (36.8%) FG-FGA, 22 PTS, 6 AST, 2 TO, 122 ORtg.

• Former Virginia security guard, Ty Jerome, now with the Phoenix Suns: 1 game, 6-11 (54.5%) FG-FGA, 16 PT, 4 AST, 3 TO, 125 ORtg.

• Former Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins, now with the Greensboro crush: 1 game, 3-6 (50.0%) FG-FGA, 9 PTS, 7 AST, 2 TO, 139 ORtg.

• Former Virginia Tech security guard Justin Robinson, now with the Delaware Blue Coats: 1 game, 4-8 (50.0%) FG-FGA, 14 PTS, 5 AST, 3 TO, 120 ORtg.

• Former UNC security guard Coby White, now with the Chicago Bulls: 3 games, 15-46 (32.6%) FG-FGA, 13.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 3 TPG, 86 ORtg.

• Former St. Johns Guard Shamorie Ponds, recently with the Toronto Raptors and Raptors 905: 1 game, 3-11 (27.3%) FG-FGA, 11 PTS, 4 AST, 5 TO, 71 ORtg.

• Former Syracuse security guard Frank Howard: 2 games, 14-32 (43.8%) FG-FGA, 19 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.5 TPG, 104.5 ORtg.

Georgia Tech Guard Jose Alvarado: 2 games, 10-22 (45.5%) FG-FGA, 12.5 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.5 TPG, 91 ORtg.

Kansas Guard Devon Dotson: 1 game, 5-9 (55.6%) FG-FGA, 17 PTS, 1 AST, 6 TO, 93 ORtg.

Kentucky Guard Ashton Hagans: 1 game, 1-3 (33.3%) FG-FGA, 2 PTS, 4 AST, 3 TO, 59 ORtg.

• Miami Guard Chris Lykes: 3 games, 6-43 (13.9%) FG-FGA, 7 PPG, 2 APG, 2 TPG, 53 ORtg.

Michigan State Guard Cassius Winston: 2 games, 13-37 (35.1%) FG-FGA, 16 PPG, 8.5 APG, 1.5 TPG, 97 ORtg.

To be clear, Jones had his off-games. In the recent Blue Devils loss to Louisville, Cardinal Newcomer David Johnson set him on fire with 19 points and seven assists.

But the duke star is generally reliable, and the numbers confirm this. In 22 games this season, Jones steals an average of 2 times per game and has a defensive rating of 90.9.

His defense also passes the eye test.

ESPNs Bilas is not the only person to have noticed Jones’ defensive efforts. After Jones fought Texas Tech six times in Madison Square Garden last season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he was one of the best on-ball defenders the Blue Devils had.

“He is right there and maybe better tonight,” said Krzyzewski.

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, whose Hokies fell victim to the Blue Devils earlier this season, said Jones was “so disruptive” and “a mean guy on the defensive.”

Here’s how Colorado coach Nico Medved said after his team’s trip to Durham in November to Duke General:

“If there is a better perimeter defender in college basketball (than Tre Jones), I’d love to see it because this kid has incredible instinct and plays his cock. He’s gotten so much stronger, he just knows exactly where the ball has to be, and he’s a great boy and a great player. Obviously, he totally prevented our guards from moving. “

The bottom line is that Jones could be the best defender Anthony will see all year round. This means that their matchup could be the best chance for the UNC newcomer to prove that he is ready for the Patrick Beverleys and Marcus Smarts against whom he will compete on the next level.

Anthony and Jones competed against each other in high school before Anthony was a surefire lottery and Jones was a top 10 finalist for the college basketball Bob Cousy Award given to the nation’s best point guard.

According to Overtime, they met at least once on the Nike EYBL route. But the matchup was years ago. Both have come a long way since then.

Now Anthony has the keys to the UNC’s offense. The question is how fast Jones lets him go.

