advertisement

February 4, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles Guard Derryck Thornton (11) shoots against Duke Blue Devils Center’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) during the first half at Conte Forum. | Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sport

On to a good summary. We will continue to add

Date: 2.8

2.8 Time: 6:00

6:00 venue: Dean Dome

Dean Dome Video: ESPN

Five things: For the Duke men’s basketball against North Carolina, a point guard fight is emerging

Institutionalizing Illegal: The Fiery History of Bank Burning at Duke, Part 1

Duke and UNC wear special jerseys on Saturday and they are – interesting

Duke and North Carolina will wear uniforms inspired by the 1920s

The 100th anniversary of Duke-UNC is celebrated with ugly jerseys

Duke, the UNC shirts for Saturday, are getting scarcer

Brandon Robinson of UNC Basketball will miss the game against Duke due to an ankle injury

Roy Williams from UNC: Vernon Carey from Duke played “A Lot” in high school post

Take a look back at the last time a ranked UNC defeated a duke ranking

Column: The modern myth of the basketball rivalry between UNC and Duke

In front of Duke, Roy Williams and his teammates blame Cole Anthony

Analysis: How Duke’s bankers could play a key role in matchup with UNC

A look at the UNC Duke basketball rivalry through the eyes of other Tar Heel athletes

Former Tar Heel Eric Montross talks to Laettner, Dean Smith, Duke rivalry, and more

Who will be the head coach of UNC basketball after Roy Williams?

Check out three of the biggest pranks played between UNC and Duke fans

Analysis: How Dukes Matthew Hurt could harm UNC basketball

How is the Cameron Indoor environment compared to the Dean Dome?

Column: Long live the midweek basketball matchup between North Carolina and Duke

Analysis: What can UNC do to stop Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. on Saturday?

Analysis: What Tre Jones Duke will provide at both ends against UNC

Analysis: How Jordan Goldwire Duke Will Help Match Up With North Carolina

Analysis: How Cassius Stanley’s electrifying game could lead the Duke to victory over UNC

Comparison of the six national championship lists from UNC and Duke over the past 20 years

“A completely different mood”: How UNC reserves experienced moments against Duke

DBR Auctions | Blue Healer Auctions get in touch

advertisement

advertisement