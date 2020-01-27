advertisement

With fewer games left in the season, upcoming matchups will have an even greater impact on bracketology. Which games should get the most attention this week?

After the Big 12 / SEC Challenge was completed last weekend, 99.9% of all non-conference games for the season are on the books. And while league play is absolutely critical in bracketology, what happened in the non-conference still has a big impact.

For example, look at Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes took first place at the American Athletic Conference 6-1 after having prevailed against UConn on Sunday and a few days earlier against Memphis. Even so, they are still far from the NCAA tournament bubble after suffering several heavy losses months ago. Losses against Texas-Arlington, Arkansas State and Colorado State have kept Tulsa’s NET rankings outside of the top 60, meaning they have a long way to go in terms of resume.

advertisement

Other teams have a lot to do this week. As always, there are many games with bracketology implications. These include games with “safe” teams looking for a starting position, such as Texas Tech against Kansas, Oregon against Stanford and Iowa against Ohio State.

There are also radar bubble fights like VCU against Rhode Island, DePaul against Marquette, and even a desperate squad in Utah with the ability to get back on the ball by defeating the undefeated San Diego State Aztecs.

There are several other matchups that I really have my eye on in the last week of January. Here are my top 10 bracketology battles to watch out for.

advertisement