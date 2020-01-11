advertisement

According to Zagsblog.com, Kennedy Chandler has only ten schools: Duke, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC.

We haven’t heard much about his choices yet, but apparently and surprisingly, Memphis isn’t really the favorite anymore. In fact, the child is unlikely to stay at home, and it is very difficult to get a Memphis child away from Memphis Hardaway and the hometown of Tigers and the Herald Leader learned later in the week that he was in his right now Hiring seems unlikely that Chandler will stay in town for college. “

We will have to see how this turns out. It will be interesting, to say the least. The good news, of course, is that Duke is still there.

