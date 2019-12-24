advertisement

Prince Philip left the hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen after spending four nights “as a precaution”.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said: “The Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital today after being discharged by his doctor and is now back in Sandringham.

“His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

Philip was at King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London to get treatment for an “existing illness”.

He left at 8:49 a.m. on Christmas Eve, got into a car on a remote street behind the hospital, and was seen sitting in the passenger seat.

Philip waved to a nurse when he was escorted to the car, but did not respond to photographers when he was driven out of the private hospital.

There were several police officers and royal protection officers around the hospital.

Philip has been cared for at the central London hospital since his scheduled admission on Friday.

Buckingham Palace described his admission to the private hospital, where members of the royal family had been treated for decades, as a “precaution”.

When asked about the health status of the 98-year-old, his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, said to reporters on Monday: “He is very well cared for in the hospital.

“At the moment, that’s all we know.”

While visiting flood-affected communities in South Yorkshire, Charles added, “When you’re this age, things don’t work as well.”

The duke, who turned 98 in June, is generally healthy and appears to be recovering well from a planned hip operation in April 2018.

His admission is reportedly following a bout of illness – the sun cited a royal source that the duke recently fell while the mail reported that he was battling a flu-like illness.

Philip fled with minor injuries after a dramatic car accident near Sandringham in January, but has been hospitalized for over ten years due to abdominal surgery, cystitis, and a blocked coronary artery.

Philip is known for his straightforward approach and is unlikely to have received many visitors during his hospital treatment.

Buckingham Palace would not go into details about Philips’ condition or the way he was treated.

Philip’s decision to retire from public service in 2017 was not health-related, Buckingham Palace said at the time of the announcement.

Originally published when Duke leaves the hospital in time for Christmas

