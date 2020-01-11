Duke tore apart the Wake Forest like a saltwater toffee on Saturday night and won it at 31.
And to be honest, it wasn’t like Duke had senselessly hit a bad Wake Forest team in recent years. The Deacs had some signs of life this time. Duke was just as much better.
We’ll learn a lot more about this game when Jim and possibly weighs in the next few days. It’s worth talking about.
survey
Player of the game against Wake Forest
-
0%
Matthew Hurt
(0 votes)
-
0%
Vernon Carey
(0 votes)
-
0%
Cassius Stanley
(0 votes)
-
0%
Jordan Goldwire
(0 votes)
-
0%
Tre Jones
(0 votes)
-
0%
Joey Baker
(0 votes)
-
0%
Justin Robinson
(0 votes)
-
0%
Javin DeLaurier
(0 votes)
-
0%
Jack White
(0 votes)
-
0%
Alex O’Connell
(0 votes)
-
0%
Mike Buckmire
(0 votes)
0 votes in total
Now choose