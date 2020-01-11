advertisement

Duke tore apart the Wake Forest like a saltwater toffee on Saturday night and won it at 31.

And to be honest, it wasn’t like Duke had senselessly hit a bad Wake Forest team in recent years. The Deacs had some signs of life this time. Duke was just as much better.

We’ll learn a lot more about this game when Jim and possibly weighs in the next few days. It’s worth talking about.

advertisement

survey

Player of the game against Wake Forest

0% Matthew Hurt (0 votes)

0% Vernon Carey (0 votes)

0% Cassius Stanley (0 votes)

0% Jordan Goldwire (0 votes)

0% Tre Jones (0 votes)

0% Joey Baker (0 votes)

0% Justin Robinson (0 votes)

0% Javin DeLaurier (0 votes)

0% Jack White (0 votes)

0% Alex O’Connell (0 votes)

0% Mike Buckmire (0 votes)

0 votes in total

Now choose

advertisement