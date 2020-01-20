advertisement

The narrow selection of teams battling for number 1 in the starting eleven shrank slightly last week as teams like Duke, Butler and Auburn suffered several losses to affect their bracketology

We’re officially less than two months away from the start of the NCAA tournament, but it’s hard to say if the bracketology picture will actually become clearer.

Teams like Duke, Butler and Auburn seemed like deadly bonds for the top 2 seeds seven days ago. Now that each of these teams has suffered two defeats last week, their fate is much higher in the air.

Other top teams stumbled at least once a week. West Virginia and Kentucky both lost head scratches on the street. The Big Ten keep fighting each other, with the US state of Michigan being the only team that has separated from each other by a lot.

Nevertheless, there were many losses. And not just for the top teams.

Some groups were neglected and tried desperately to make their last big dance dreams come true. It comes at a time of the season when there simply isn’t enough time to make up for old mistakes. And there is definitely not enough time for these teams to go out and add new problems to overcome them themselves.

So as we’re getting closer to the promised land of March, let’s take another look at the teams that have done themselves badly in the past week. As always, we’ll start with the ACC and go through all of the so-called “power conferences” before turning to the Americans and the nation’s mid-majors.

Did your team make the list?

