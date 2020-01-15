advertisement

The bracketology season is heating up in college basketball and with it comes the first edition of my bubble watch. Which teams take part in tournaments?

The NCAA basketball season is now halfway through, and selection Sunday is approaching in less than two months. Still, bracketology is getting hotter as teams across the country have completed their non-conference resumes. However, the picture of the NCAA tournament is still incredibly dark at this point of the year, so my bubble watch will try to clarify some of the places where the individual résumés are currently located.

In my opinion, this bubble watch will smash any team fighting for a general bid right now. Each team is assigned to a category of Bubbliciousness and then analyzed using metric rankings, quadrant records and a few words at that time. This is a weekly article that is published on Wednesdays for the rest of the year.

Here’s a quick overview of my bubble watch categories for those who haven’t participated in the past (this is my fifth year I’ve been writing this piece).

Bubble Watch Categories:

Lead pipe lock: Apart from a massive breakdown, these teams are real NCAA tournament teams. Due to the small number of locks at the beginning of the year, everyone is currently on start line 1 to 3, or you are attending a conference where there are not many opportunities for bad losses.

Festival in the field: In the first two months of the season, these teams put together a strong resume and wouldn’t sweat at all if Selection Sunday were now. However, you cannot lose a number of games in a row and still stay safe.

Some sweat: Teams in this category are in dangerous areas but would most likely be participating in the NCAA tournament. As long as they play as they have been so far, there is a wide range in their future. However, slips could increase the potential sweat level.

Double the deodorant: These are the teams that would sweat the most against Selection on Sunday if the tournament started today. You still have a lot of work to do to either stay in the projected field or work your way inside.

Now let’s dive into the first edition of Bracketology Bubble Watch 2020 without further ado! This version of the Bubble Watch takes into account games played until January 14th.

