Dundee manager James McPake said the club’s duty of care to Cammy Kerr and Jordan McGhee meant they had no choice but to send them for surgery.

Reminding everyone that you are dealing with “human beings not robots”, the boss of Dens insisted that they had to do what was best for both players, even if it meant going without two key men.

Kerr had knee surgery while McGhee had a broken bone repaired by hand.

The trip to the operating room will keep the two defenders on the sidelines for the rest of this month at least – a crucial stage of the season.

McPake, however, is 100% sure the Dark Blues made the right decision.

Gaffer Dens, whose side faces Partick Thistle at home today in the championship, said: “We will both miss each other but there is a duty of care to these people.

“These are human beings we are dealing with – not robots.

“They can’t just go out there and play all the time anyway.

“Not the right time, but we don’t have a match next weekend.”

The absence of these key men only adds to Dundee’s defense, with Jordan Marshall sidelined, and explains the busier than expected transfer window than the one who saw rear pair Christie Elliott and Tom Field, as well as central back Christophe Berra, arrive at Dens.

McPake added, “I know I may have had raised eyebrows when I was an advocate last week.

“Cammy struck in the 4-3 game against Dunfermline (December 14) and he has complained since.

“We had him scanned and we knew he had a problem.

“He had succeeded and was determined to play. It’s a credit to him.

“However, we came to a stage with his knee where we had to push him into surgery.

“Jordan has had a hand injury since the start of the season.

“The more we leave it, the greater the risk later in life.

“If a surgeon says there will be problems in the long run, maybe with arthritis and other things, then you have to accept it.”

