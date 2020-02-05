advertisement

Cycling through Düsseldorf.

Cartwheeling is the most popular pastime in Düsseldorf. Yes, you heard right. Statues of cycling children appear on the sidewalk all over the city.

There is a separate cycling area on the promenade on the Rhine if you fancy a quick fall on your morning walk. And the annual Radschlag tournament – a tournament dedicated to modest gymnastics – has been around since the mid-20th century.

advertisement

As strange as it sounds, you might also ride a bike if you live in Düsseldorf. Here the curved outlines of the award-winning architecture swirl triumphantly into the sky and are reflected in the shimmering blue surface of the Rhine. The pristine streets are littered with colorful pre-war buildings, and there are enough museums, galleries, theaters, couture boutiques and concept stores to satisfy even the most sophisticated travelers – a testament to Düsseldorf’s international reputation as a city of art and fashion.

GERMAN CITY WILL BE A HUGE ARTWORK

SECRET TO SEE GERMANY LIKE A LOCAL

The locals here speak of their city as if it were their own cordoned off utopia, and after spending a day on the Pearl on the Rhine, I have to agree. It’s one of the few goals where reality surpasses its reputation, and it feels like it is an exciting discovery to set foot in it for the first time.

The curved outlines of the award-winning Düsseldorf office building.

Hit the high street

“Fashion is part of Düsseldorf’s DNA,” says our tour guide Krista and leads us to Königsallee, which cuts through the city center. “In 1949, the city hosted the world’s first fashion fair for retailers. Today, five major fashion fairs take place every year.”

The Königsallee is the widest boulevard in the country and is considered Germany’s answer to the Parisian Champs-Élysées. Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, you will find almost every renowned international label here – and a number of local German designers.

But it’s not just the glittering shop fronts that are reminiscent of the famous Parisian boulevard. The buildings are immaculately preserved, surrounded by light green lawns and manicured flower beds, and a tree-lined canal runs in the middle. The people who trot “the Ko” up and down are relaxed and reserved. Krista explains: “You will find that the city is characterized by elegance – personal style is very important here.”

Check out Semi-Couture, which shows high-quality women’s clothing by German fashion designer Thomas Rath, who previously worked for Mulberry, Jil Sander and Escada. Or experience the city’s flourishing Japanese influence in the shop of local designer Tina Miyake, which offers beautiful knitted and woven fabrics, vintage kimonos, long dresses with apron-style belts and asymmetrical merino dresses. The shop is a symbol of the famous cultural influence of the Japanese population in Düsseldorf (more than 11,000, most recently a third of London).

The streets offer an old world, postcard-perfect aesthetics.

MEANING THROUGH THE OLD TOWN

“You call Düsseldorf the 10-minute city because everything can be reached in a few minutes from the main train station,” says Krista as we turn from Königsallee towards the old town – a lively square kilometer full of nightlife, food and culture.

Compared to German cities like Berlin and Dresden, which were destroyed in the Second World War, Düsseldorf was largely spared – nearby Cologne was hit by Allied bombing raids – and therefore offers an old-fashioned, postcard-perfect aesthetic that other German cities lack.

“See these gas lamps on the side of the road,” says Krista, pointing to the ornate, gold-rimmed glass structures that stand proudly on the sidewalk. “There are almost 16,000 in Düsseldorf. In fact, it is the largest gas lamp-covered urban area in the world – some of which date from the 1850s. The local government tried to tear them down a few years ago, and everyone protested. People really appreciate the legacy and the beauty here. “

The city’s art galleries with the large art collection of North Rhine-Westphalia, the innovative NRW Forum, the venerable Museum Kunstpalast and the Film Museum are also within easy walking distance.

Of course, people come to the old town not only for the architecture and art. Thanks to the concentration of almost 300 wine bars, cocktail lounges, breweries and clubs, the old town has earned the nickname “the longest bar in the world”. Stop by on a Friday night to see the atmosphere peak. Live music, street performers and locals enjoy their Friday evening.

The city is full of cultural institutions such as the film museum.

THE ARCHITECTURAL MILE

Folding paper doesn’t sound like the beginning of a multi-award-winning piece of art. This is how one of the most famous landmarks in Düsseldorf was designed.

The building in question is the Rheinhafen Center for Art and Media, and the architect is Frank Gehry, who is known for designing buildings by crumpling a piece of paper and putting welders into operation. The property, built in 1999, consists of three contrasting buildings, the undulating facade of which gives the appearance of huge sculptures. The stainless steel facade of the central building reflects the white plaster and red brick facades of its counterparts.

Gehry’s masterpiece, which has become Dusseldorf’s landmark, is located in the Medienhafen under a multitude of radiantly modern buildings – as such titled by hundreds of start-ups, advertising and media companies that call the port home.

The former Docklands are also known as the “Architectural Mile”. Gehry and his colleagues David Chipperfield, Joe Coenen, Steven Holl and Claude Vasconi were each given a blank canvas to beautify the city’s skyline.

Based on the grandeur of the built surroundings of the Medien Hafen, you can dine here with a first-class selection of culinary experiences on the edge of the harbor. Particularly exquisite is the Michelin-starred Berens am Kai, which is known for its creative, Germany-inspired cuisine, including the “golden” currywurst in Düsseldorf and a 600-person wine list.

Also worth seeing is the DOX in the Hyatt Regency, which offers the most spectacular view in all of Düsseldorf with a view of the harbor towards the old town. After a meal of modern, regional European cuisine, visit Pebble’s Bar, the famous Hyatt’s terrace. Located at the very tip of the harbor and equipped with a remarkable pebble-shaped sculpture installation, open-air parties take place throughout the summer season.

The Dox restaurant in the Hyatt Regency Düsseldorf Germany. Picture: Hyatt

FROM SO HIGH ALTITUDE

After a day of walking through the city and exploring it from almost every point of view, it might be time to get a little perspective. So from 168m. For 9 € per person you can take the lift to the observation deck of the Rhine Tower, one of the landmarks of Düsseldorf. Designed by the German architect H. Dielmann and built in 1979, from a distance it looks almost like a flying saucer that hovers over a huge block of concrete. But it’s very different from the inside. The street chorus is softly muffled, and the buildings are shaded by dollhouses while ants race around on bicycles.

But what I might notice most is how green the city is. “Düsseldorf is more than 57 percent green space,” says Krista, referring to the 28-hectare Hofgarten, the city’s oldest public park. ‘And do you see this white section over there on the Rhine? It’s hard to see from up here, but it’s a herd of sheep and goats grazing in a meadow. “

They call it “city pastures,” says Krista. Sheep or goats are used to remove brushes in areas that cannot be easily reached by humans or machines. This restores soil fertility and eliminates the need for toxic herbicides. “Whenever I see the sheep, it reminds me of how connected we are to our rural past. Düsseldorf is one of the richest and most cosmopolitan cities in Germany – but there is this longing for nature and a slow life that makes it so special. “

The entire city stretches from here up to nowhere: the media harbor, the Königsallee, the old town and the Rhine with its numerous bridges lie at the foot of the Rhine tower. In the distance you can even see the towers of Cologne Cathedral. And maybe a couple of kids cycling on the sidewalk below, if you look closely. Everything makes sense from up here.

advertisement