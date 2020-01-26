advertisement

IRVINE – His statistics were impressive, no question about it. However, what really encouraged Troy Terry was that there were no problems due to the small fracture in his leg. After his first game with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, he said he hadn’t thought about it.

Terry, Max Jones and Chase De Leo were recalled by the Ducks on Sunday and will be added to their first game after farewell week and All Star break on Monday in San Jose. It seemed that Terry and Jones would be against the Sharks lineup, but that De Leo would be an extra striker.

Terry, a right wing, was in line with center Ryan Getzlaf and left wing Rickard Rakell when the Ducks got back to work in the Great Park Ice on Sunday. Jones, a left wing, ran with Center Sam Steel and the right wing Ondrej Kase. De Leo, a center, and the right wing Jakob Silfverberg skated together.

Silfverberg said he would miss the game on Tuesday to be with his wife Clara while she gives birth. Silfverberg was chosen to represent the ducks at Saturday’s all-star game in St. Louis, but he retired to be with his wife during the break. He is expected to return to the ducks on Tuesday.

Terry’s expected return to the Ducks formation is less than six weeks after his leg was broken in a knee-to-knee collision with Nicolas Aube-Kubel on December 17 by the Philadelphia Flyers. Terry was originally expected to fail for up to 10 weeks.

Instead, he re-trained on the ice after a little over three weeks and then switched to the Gulls on January 10 for a long-term conditioning job. He scored three goals and added seven assists in seven games, while being with San Diego won five out of seven while on the lineup.

“I didn’t know how long I would be there, but I knew it would be a chance to get my legs under me first of all,” said Terry. “I also saw it as an opportunity to play for many minutes, play the power game and be a good guy and try to produce.

“I got my legs back. I am in shape. I had a hard time in this first game, but I’m returning in shape and with a lot of confidence. In the first game, you always test it out (the leg), but it feels good. After the first game, everything was fine. Things are really good. ”

Duck coach Dallas Eakins traveled to San Diego to watch Terry defeat the Gulls against Tucson on Tuesday and he liked what he saw. Eakins had no hesitation in aligning Terry with Getzlaf and Rakell, two of the Ducks’ best and most experienced players.

“It goes back to this way of thinking:” Hey, I can play, my scoring touch and my playing skills have not come anywhere else, “said Eakins.” You always worry about it when people are injured or not in a long time are there, but that’s necessary for these people. ”

RITCHIE UPDATE

Left winger Nick Ritchie is expected to return to the Ducks lineup on Tuesday after spraining his knee in a December 6 game against the Washington Capitals. Ritchie was in line on Sunday with Center Adam Henrique and right wing Devin Shore.

