advertisement

The Freeway Faceoff was a small stake at the Staples Center on Saturday as a 3-1 win for the Ducks only helped the Kings take last place in the Pacific Division.

A Kings win would have brought the two teams to a tie. But before there was a fight in the basement, this rivalry had been a clash between two of the best teams in the NHL. It peaked in 2014. They then played at Dodger Stadium in the first outdoor game in California, and later in a fierce seven-game playoff series in the second round that led the Kings to the Stanley Cup for the second time.

advertisement

Left winger Max Jones, central defender Derek Grant and defender Jacob Larsson scored for the Ducks. Right wing Tyler Toffoli scored for the Kings.

Ryan Miller earned the win by blocking 45 shots, while Jonathan Quick stopped 25 of Ducks’ 28 bids. Anaheim scored a 9-2 lead less than six minutes after the game started. Jones’ backhand shot gave them a 1-0 lead on their ninth shot. Sam Steel fed Jones behind the net. Jones reached the Kings doorstep unmolested after a failed Clear and a fight left the Kings, including defender Ben Hutton, out of position.

The first period was quick, but there were no further points.

Barely three minutes after the start of the second half, Grant put a shot from defender Cam Fowler onto his lively wrist to double the lead of the Ducks. The goal was Grant’s 11th and brought him to the knees of his career.

Grant almost made a second goal, but couldn’t control the puck fully as he went forward.

In the same power play, Hutton hit the post and the Kings had none of their time with an additional skater.

This proved costly since Anaheim scored as soon as the kings reached the same strength. Larsson threw a long shot from the left corner of the offensive zone through the traffic and into the opposite side of the net to increase Anaheim’s advantage.

The greatest excitement for the home crowd was felt when King’s defenders Kurtis MacDermid and Duck’s left winger Nicholas Deslauriers set out for a rematch in Anaheim on December 12th.

Toffoli scored an unusual goal with 2:39 in the middle. He let an ankle shot fly out of the right circle, which came through Miller and slowly seeped into the net behind him. It was initially removed for suspected goalkeeper interference, but video verification was expected.

The ducks survived a third boost typical of the kings this season. Unlike their effective rally in Arizona on Thursday, the kings returned for a shot-heavy, safe attempt. They shot the Ducks 18: 4 in the third half, but made neither a goal nor a near miss, including for almost four minutes with Quick, who was drawn for a sixth skater.

advertisement