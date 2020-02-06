advertisement

Canadian goalkeeper Carey Price parried a shot from Ducks right winger Jakob Silfverberg in the first half of the game in Montreal on Thursday. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson (36), stops the Canadian center of Montreal, Nick Suzuki (14), during the second round of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian right winger Brendan Gallagher (11) from Montreal meets goalkeeper John Gibson (36) from Anaheim Ducks in Montreal in the first round of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian goalkeeper Carey Price (31) of Montreal parried Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) in the first round of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)

The right wing of Anaheim Ducks, Jakob Silfverberg (33), slips on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Montreal against the Canadian goalkeeper Carey Price (31). (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)



Canadian defender of Montreal, Christian Folin (32), controls the right wing of Anaheim Ducks, Ondrej Kase (25), during the first round of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian center of Montreal, Nick Suzuki (14), battles for the puck in the second round of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Montreal with Anaheim Ducks Center, Sam Steel (34). (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson (36) parried when Montreal’s Canadian Phillip Danault (24), Ducks defender Erik Gudbranson, parried for the second time in Montreal on Thursday February 6, 2020 Tournament picked up. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian goalkeeper Carey Price (31) from Montreal stops the center of Anaheim Ducks, Derek Grant (38), during the second round of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL – Derek Grant reached his career high with his twelfth goal of the season in the Ducks’ 2-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at the Bell Center. Grant, who scored 12 goals between 2017 and 18, prevailed 2-2 by falling on a loose puck and shooting it only 2-16 in the third half according to Carey Price.

Defender Jeff Petry scored the winning goal in overtime in Montreal in just 25 seconds.

Jakob Silfverberg’s first goal since January 2 brought the Ducks into a too short 1-1 draw against the Canadiens in the second half. Silfverberg turned into a pass from Rickard Rakell at 9:53 of the second.

Brendan Gallagher gave the Canadians a 2-1 lead at 1:16 p.m. and scored with the support of former King Ilya Kovalchuk, who was anything but broke in Montreal. Kovalchuk scored the winner in a shootout win on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, another of his previous teams.

Nick Suzuki gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 17:18 of the first.

Coach Dallas Eakins didn’t change his lineup after winning the shootout against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, the Ducks’ second win in a row. They started their five-game journey on Saturday with a win over the kings at the Staples Center.

John Gibson started Thursday for the fifth time in six games after the Ducks’ nine-day layoff for their farewell week and all-star break. Ryan Miller is expected to start against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday and Gibson will return to the net against the Buffalo Sabers on Sunday.

Golf says: “It’s not about how, but how many!”

Derek Grant scored the twelfth goal of the season and was at the Bell Center! @AnaheimDucks | knotted #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/XFz4qKjYUA

– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 7, 2020

