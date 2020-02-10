advertisement

The Ducks were in the strangest places at KeyBank Center on Sunday. They had a third round lead against the Buffalo Sabers and had 20 minutes to protect them and run away with a win in the final of their five-game journey.

For the most part, the Ducks had no head start to the third season of the season. It was therefore somewhat unusual for them to play with a lead rather than trying to collect themselves. They did well enough to score a 3-2 win, but not enough to satisfy coach Dallas Eakins.

“We are certainly learning, and being ahead of the third is something we couldn’t afford this year,” said Eakins. “It’s not like we have had a good experience protecting leads. That is certainly positive, although I am not sure whether our third period was the longest.

“We will learn some lessons there.”

Although they were 9-3 in the lead in the final stages and 15-5 in the finish line, the Ducks did not pass the tie on to the Sabers. Ryan Miller stopped a total of 31 shots and threw a shutout against his former team in the crucial third phase.

“(Sunday), our third section was not particularly good,” said Eakins, referring to the ducks’ inability to maintain pressure on the end of the Saber’s ice, something they had done earlier in the game. “We had a great start. The middle was pretty loud. But hey, we’re getting points. It’s a kind of hockey god who makes up for things. ”

The ducks improved to 19-2-2 when they entered the third period of this season.

They are 1-21-3 if they are past two periods and 3-3-2 if they are committed to start the third.

“Overall, it was important to collect these points on the road,” said Eakins. “We still don’t think we are without a fight. There is still a lot of hockey to play. There have been five or six games in which we played very well this year and for some reason we couldn’t think of the points. ”

MILLER’S BIG IMPACT

Victory Sunday of the Ducks enabled Miller to improve his record to 7: 5: 3 with 2.93 goals against the average and a saving of 0.910 in 16 appearances this season. But Miller’s contributions to the ducks involve much more than profits, losses, and savings.

So says Eakins.

“Number one, you won’t find many better men for our staff and for a team in transition with younger players,” said Eakins. “We relied on him. He has great experience in the game. He is someone I personally hear a lot. He showed great interest in our younger players, which is great. He has had an amazing career and one, me hope for him, go on. ”

Miller was especially helpful in teaching the youngest duck players.

“This is huge,” said Eakins. “It’s one thing for a coach or co-coach who tries to teach you or incite you, and it’s another when a guy who has been in the league for 20 years or whatever talks to you. That didn’t encourage me.

“It’s something he did alone.”

All about the train

On Monday, Randy Carlyle took office for the first time. The ducks were 21-26-9 and had lost 19 out of 21 games when general manager Bob Murray took over the coaching work himself and then hired Eakins as his replacement after the season ended. …

The Ducks went 3-0-0 on their recently completed five-game journey, joining the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes as the only teams to score in every game of a five-game journey this season, the crack said – Audience of NHL relationship staff. …

The Ducks’ 6-2-2 mark in the last 10 games is the best in every 10 game segment this season. They started the season 6: 4: 0, the second-best 10-game segment. They haven’t won three consecutive wins since the season opened with three wins in a row.

