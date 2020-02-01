advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The teachable moments continued on Saturday for the ducks, their least experienced players and also their veterans. It was a transition season, as coach Dallas Eakins calls it, a longer adjustment period for a franchise that is not used to rebuilding projects.

The ducks returned to the ice to face the rival kings at the Staples Center, just 24 hours after learning another difficult lesson or two from Friday’s 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay Lightning at the Honda Center. Most of all, they found that they had played well, but not enough to win.

“It’s a question – and we’ve been talking about it all year round – it’s a matter of constancy every night,” said Michael Del Zotto, Ducks defender. “Your level of performance, your competitiveness, your commitment to your teammates, you have that every night and you give yourself the chance to win.

“It will be difficult if you keep losing. It is difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We understand the situation we are in and it is the way it is. We have a great one here Group and come to work every day and do our best. ”

The best of the ducks was often not good enough. The trick is to avoid the costly mistakes and the small games that end up being big ones. They couldn’t do it when they lost to the lightning that took advantage of the ducks’ mistakes and ran away with a win.

“It happens every game,” said Del Zotto. “It is not always the same for every game, but there is a time or a half or a minute for every game, whether you are up or down, and you have to develop the right game and understanding that you have to make the right decision and not play hope or what should not or be too greedy. ”

Left wing Rickard Rakell agreed.

“We’re playing a little bit better hockey now,” said Rakell. “In only a few situations when we turn the puck over, something dangerous happens to us all the time. I don’t know exactly why, but it feels like we play really well from time to time or most times in the game and then something happens and it’s in the back of our network.

“We still have a lot to do.”

However, it is also important to keep an eye on the big picture.

“I think we played really well with five men, especially when we were chasing the game,” said Rakell of their Friday night game when they caught 1-0 and 2-1 in the first phase before falling behind for a good late second.

“I think we are probably playing at our best when we play like this, when we switch positions and our” D “is really aggressive. The hardest thing to play against is when we get a lot of movement and time for the attack zone and it’s a lot easier to play that way. ”

GETZLAF SIZES

Duck Center Ryan Getzlaf went into the game on Saturday with one goal and nine assists in their last 10 games. He has also had four goals and 19 assists in his last 29 games. Overall, he led the ducks with 34 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 49 games before confronting the kings.

REIGN DOWN GULLS

The San Diego Gulls and Ontario Reign, the Ducks and Kings AHL teams, started Hockey Day in SoCal with a matinee at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The Reign celebrated a 5: 4 win over Jaret Anderson-Dolan’s goal with just under a minute ahead.

