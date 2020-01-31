advertisement

Anaheim Ducks defender Erik Gudbranson, right, passes the puck during the first phase of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, California, Friday, January 31, 2020, from the Tampa Bay Lightning Center Anthony Cirelli. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks defender Josh Manson (left) drops the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Alex Killorn in the first round of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, California, Friday, January 31, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Tampa Bay Lightning defender Erik Cernak (right) celebrates the goal against Anaheim Ducks with Brayden Point (left) in the first round of an NHL hockey game against Anaheim in Anaheim, California on Friday, January 31, 2020 Ducks (left). (AP Photo (Alex Gallardo)

Tampa Bay Lightning, right wing Nikita Kucherov, left, passes the puck to the Anaheim Ducks Center Ryan Getzlaf during the first phase of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, California, Friday, January 31, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks left winger Rickard Rakell, second from right, from Sweden, celebrates with his teammates on the bench after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, California on January 31, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)



Tampa Bay Lightning defender Erik Cernak (right) scores against Anaheim Ducks Center, Carter Rowney (left) in the first game period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, California, Friday, January 31, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson wears a tribute helmet by Kobe Bryant as he warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against Tampa Bay Lightning in Anaheim, California on Friday, January 31, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson wears a tribute helmet by Kobe Bryant as he warms up for the team’s NHL hockey game against Tampa Bay Lightning in Anaheim, California on Friday, January 31, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson wears a Kobe Bryant tribute helmet while warming up for the team’s NHL hockey game against Tampa Bay Lightning in Anaheim, California, Friday, January 31, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson wears a Kobe Bryant tribute helmet while warming up for the team’s NHL hockey game against Tampa Bay Lightning in Anaheim, California, Friday, January 31, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)



ANAHEIM – The Tampa Bay Lightning ran on Ice Friday at the Honda Center and gave an insight into the future of the Ducks, provided General Manager Bob Murray’s reconstruction project is going as it should.

The Lightning put their speed skating and fast passing and a little bit of luck in a 4: 3 victory over the Ducks, who did their best to keep up. But it’s quite a leap from the high position of lightning in the NHL elite to the position of the ducks near the ground.

The Ducks and Lightning played similar styles, but the Lightning made it better. The Ducks showed their strong skating and passing game, but they couldn’t keep up with the polished Lightning that opened the game with Nikita Kucherov’s goal to 4-2 against 10:56 in the third third.

Troy Terry scored a 12 second lead to pull the ducks within 4-3.

Anthony Cirelli’s goal at 18:58 in the second half scored 2-2 for Tampa Bay.

The first section was as balanced as possible. The teams were stuck with two goals per game, and the Ducks led 11 to 10. The ducks answered every challenge and continued to play with a determination that led to a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Ondrej Palat scored to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the game, but the ducks countered with Rickard Rakell’s tie goal at 8:42. Erik Cernak put the Lightning 2-1 at 2:43 p.m. in front, but the Ducks equalized Michael Del Zotto’s goal 2-2 at 18:29.

Del Zotto was in and out of the lineup all season, but his game was better suited to Friday’s opponent who was Korbinian Holzer. Del Zotto was outstanding in the first half, and not just when he caught a faulty pass on the blue line and then scored his second goal of the season.

The ducks spent most of the first two periods trying to counteract the speed and speed of lightning with some determined grunting on the boards and in front of their own net. The ducks won many battles for loose pucks and carried the game over long distances.

Of course, they followed 3-2 and finished third.

Cirelli advanced the flash with a game that didn’t require skill but a lot of hockey. He got a hit that knocked him over and then ran to the front of John Gibson’s net, waiting for teammate Jan Rutta to fire a puck from the perimeter toward the goal.

The puck hit Cirelli’s shin and into the net.

Gibson, wearing a new mask that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and the seven others who died in Calabasas’ helicopter crash on Sunday, stopped everything he could to this point. But he had no chance of saving the pinball machine that brought the flash 3: 2 in front.

Coach Dallas Eakins has played Gibson in each of the first three games of the ducks after his nine-day break for the goodbye week and the all-star break, and in a total of 39 games this season. Ryan Miller is expected to start against the Kings at Staples Center on Saturday.

The Ducks then travel on Sunday for four games against the Senators of Ottawa, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabers, completing a stretch in which they have played 10 out of 12 games outside the Honda Center.

John Gibson has the Mamba mentality. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/LTMwGzLUy3

– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 1, 2020

