The shots came from all directions, from near and far. Ryan Miller has mastered them all, the simple and the more difficult challenges. He even stopped the one who escaped, first stopping Tyler Toffoli’s laser from the wing that eventually slipped out of his grip and ran into the net behind him.

Miller scored 46 saves in the Ducks’ 3-1 win over the Kings on Saturday. It was all night work for the ducks’ substitute goalkeeper, who with an average of 2.86 goals and a percentage saving of 0.912 is 6: 5: 2 in 14 games this season, including 13 starts to help John Gibson.

“We are very lucky to have these two boys back,” said Derek Grant about Miller and Gibson. “Of course we want to help them as much as possible by putting pucks in the other network. If we can think of teams as one or two, we have to get two or three.

“We did that (Saturday).”

The duck transition, as coach Dallas Eakins calls General Manager Bob Murray’s reconstruction project, was not easy for anyone in the organization. The ducks’ goalies have suffered from a lack of support. The Ducks average of 2.5 goals per game is the third lowest in the NHL.

Miller, in particular, held up as well as expected, as his starts are often very short. Saturday’s start against the Kings was his first since the ducks’ victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on January 17. Gibson had played three consecutive times after the All Star break.

On some evenings everything comes together better than on others, for the ducks and for Miller.

Saturday was the most recent example.

“I feel it right now,” said Miller after the hard work against the kings on Saturday. “I’m a little tired. It felt good to be there and see a few pucks. I felt like I was playing a game that I had been trying for a while and it was worth it to feel. ”

Miller had lost four consecutive decisions before Saturday’s win.

His next win will be the 385th of his career in the Hall of Fame, taking Mike Vernon 15th in the NHL list of victories. Miller has won more games than any other United States-born goalkeeper who passed John Vanbiesbrouck (374) last season.

The ducks need Miller to be sharp again later this week when they play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. Gibson was expected to start the game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, and then either Thursday or Friday.

It is also possible that Miller will compete against the Buffalo Sabers on Sunday, for which he won 284 games in eleven seasons, before playing for the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and now the Ducks in his 17-year NHL career.

It remains to be seen how many chances the 39-year-old Miller has to play in the network of ducks. Not only is Gibson expected to make the most starts for the rest of the season, Miller could also be traded before February 24th. If he wants to be awarded to a competing team, then.

Last season, he declined a chance to be traded to stay with the ducks and be part of the solution as they tried to ricochet off a lost season in which they were 35-37-10 and that Playoffs for the missed For the first time in six years. He signed for a season and $ 1.25 million.

Miller may be trading on the cut-off date and then sign again with the Ducks in the off-season when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The ducks are believed to be interested in bringing him back for another season if he wants to continue his career.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the time I’ve got on the net,” Miller said as he climbed the list of all-time victories in the league. “It’s really nice to play NHL games and I’m just trying to take each one seriously. (Saturday) was an exciting time. I had my mother in town and the whole family, my son, my in-laws.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to feel good.”

